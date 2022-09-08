Spokane County Interstate Fair launches 10-day run Friday with rodeo, art walk

The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair begins its 10-day run on Friday, which will include two nights of rodeo.

For the first time , the fair will also include a Friday night art walk. Twelve local artists will be painting live from 5-8 p.m.

The gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is is $13 for adults; $10 for 65+, ages 7-13, and military; children under 6 are free.

Fair activities will begin in the morning and continue through the night with the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competition at 7 p.m. in Grand Stand Arena.

Here’s a few Spokane County Interstate Fair events on Friday:

11 a.m.: Line dancing with Sandy; blacksmithing demonstration (until 5 p.m.); rope making demonstration by Phil Kuhnkey (until 5 p.m.); Gent’s Club Car Show (until 7:30 p.m.)

11:30 a.m.: All Alaskan Racing pigs

Noon: Butler Amusements Kiddyland Carnival opens

12:30 p.m.: Kids mutton bustin’

1 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show

1:30 p.m.: Dashell Milligan

2 p.m.: Antique tractor pull; All Alaskan Racing Pigs

3 p.m.: Butler Amusements Main Carnival opens; kids pedal tractor racing; Old Coots Giving Advice (until 5 p.m.)

4 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show; Craftastic Crafts for Youth (until 6 p.m.); 4-H Youth public presentations (until 6 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.: Kids’ mutton bustin’

5 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show; Steve Starkey (until 10 p.m.); Mark Yuzuik/Hypnotist

6 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Racing

6:30 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show

7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo/Tough Enough to Wear Pink

7:30 pm: All Alaskan Racing Pigs

8 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show; kids’ mutton bustin’

8:30 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show

9 p.m.: Mark Yuzuik/Hypnotist