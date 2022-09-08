Spokane County Interstate Fair launches 10-day run Friday with rodeo, art walk
Sept. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 8, 2022 at 9:08 p.m.
The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair begins its 10-day run on Friday, which will include two nights of rodeo.
For the first time , the fair will also include a Friday night art walk. Twelve local artists will be painting live from 5-8 p.m.
The gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is is $13 for adults; $10 for 65+, ages 7-13, and military; children under 6 are free.
Fair activities will begin in the morning and continue through the night with the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competition at 7 p.m. in Grand Stand Arena.
Here’s a few Spokane County Interstate Fair events on Friday:
11 a.m.: Line dancing with Sandy; blacksmithing demonstration (until 5 p.m.); rope making demonstration by Phil Kuhnkey (until 5 p.m.); Gent’s Club Car Show (until 7:30 p.m.)
11:30 a.m.: All Alaskan Racing pigs
Noon: Butler Amusements Kiddyland Carnival opens
12:30 p.m.: Kids mutton bustin’
1 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show
1:30 p.m.: Dashell Milligan
2 p.m.: Antique tractor pull; All Alaskan Racing Pigs
3 p.m.: Butler Amusements Main Carnival opens; kids pedal tractor racing; Old Coots Giving Advice (until 5 p.m.)
4 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show; Craftastic Crafts for Youth (until 6 p.m.); 4-H Youth public presentations (until 6 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: Kids’ mutton bustin’
5 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show; Steve Starkey (until 10 p.m.); Mark Yuzuik/Hypnotist
6 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Racing
6:30 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show
7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo/Tough Enough to Wear Pink
7:30 pm: All Alaskan Racing Pigs
8 p.m.: Magic of Rafael Illusions/Extreme Side Show; kids’ mutton bustin’
8:30 p.m.: Flying Fools High Dive Show
9 p.m.: Mark Yuzuik/Hypnotist
