Hangar catches fire at Felts Field, drawing huge response from area fire agencies
Sept. 10, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 10, 2022 at 8:06 p.m.
A private hangar at Felts Field caught fire Saturday night, drawing a large fleet of fire vehicles to the scene, including one that was involved in a crash on the way to the airport.
One aircraft was inside the hangar when the fire started but no people were inside, said Todd Woodard, director of marketing and public affairs of Spokane airports.
The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m., according to the PulsePoint application. Multiple vehicles from the Spokane and Spokane Valley fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze.
Black burn marks stretched across at least two sides of the facility and dead grass was singed outside.
A Spokane Valley fire truck was involved in a three-vehicle crash while responding to the fire, Spokane Police Officer Connor Tangeman said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
