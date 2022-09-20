Preps roundup: Maliyah Mann homers, University slowpitch downs Rogers; Maggie Degenhart paces Mt. Spokane volleyball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

University 32, Rogers 14: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a home run, and the visiting Titans (5-1, 3-0) beat the Pirates (2-5, 0-3). Jamie Olsen hit a homer and drove in two for Rogers.

Ferris 31, North Central 4: Katelin Terry went 5 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, and the Saxons (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-7, 0-4). Marrin Teel had three hits with two doubles and five RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 2: Jessica Waters went 5 for 5 with two home runs and eight RBIs, and the visiting Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (1-4, 1-2).

Ridgeline 15, Cheney 3: Charley Palm had four hits, and the visiting Falcons (3-3, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3).

Mead 25, Central Valley 12: Charlie Stern, Campbell Brose and Sophia Carpenter had four RBIs each, and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 3-0) beat the Bears (6-2, 4-1).

Lewis and Clark 16, East Valley 1: Olivia Boures had three hits including two doubles, and the Tigers (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-3).

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Maggie Degenhart had 10 kills, Leilani Ama had 18 assists and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Bears (1-3) 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Cassie Moeller had 17 kills and the Panthers (3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (2-4) 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10 in a nonleague match. Maddie Finnegan had 17 kills with five aces for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 2: Abbey Nicholson had 23 kills and the visiting Tigers (1-3) beat the Titans (3-1) 19-25, 25-15, 17-25, 28-26, 17-15 in a nonleague match. Allie Ferrin had 19 kills for the Titans.

Cheney 3, Pullman 0: Joy Assonken had 18 kills, and the Blackhawks (6-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-2) 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 in a nonleague game. Haleigh Ghering had 33 assists and four aces for Cheney.

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Aspyn Reed had seven kills, Ava Semprimoznik had 27 assists and the visiting Scotties (6-0, 4-0) swept the Rams (3-2, 3-2) 25-6, 25-6, 25-12 in a Northeast A match.

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 2: Camryn Chapman had 20 kills and the Stags (2-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-3) 25-16, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-6 in a Northeast A match. Rylie Spring had 13 kills for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had nine kills and the Eagles (4-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-3, 2-2) 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 in a Northeast A match. Jordyn True had four kills and four blocks for Colville.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 0: Morgan Barnett had seven kills and the visiting Crusaders (2-3, 1-0) beat the Gorillas (0-1, 0-1) 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 in a Northeast 2B match.

St. George’s 3, Asotin 0: Hadlie Kaiser had 21 kills, Annika Bergquist had 32 assists and the Dragons (2-1, 1-0) beat the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Northeast 2B match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Chewelah 0: Taylor Galbreath had 16 kills and the visiting Broncos (4-0, 1-0) beat the Cougars (2-3, 0-3) 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match.

Liberty 3, Kettle Falls 0: Brooke Redder had five kills and the Lancers (4-1, 2-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) 25-14, 25-4, 25-15 in a Northeast 2B match. LaVay Shurrum had 10 kills for the Bulldogs.

Inchelium 3, Curlew 1: Keirdan McLaughlin had seven kills and the visiting Hornets (1-1, 1-1) beat the Cougars (2-1) 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Gianna Anderson had 13 kills and the Nighthawks (4-0) swept the Warriors (1-2) 25-12, 25-12, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Odessa 3, Waterville/Mansfield 2: Hayden Schuh had seven kills and the Tigers (3-1) beat visiting Shockers (0-2) 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6 in a nonleague match.

St. Maries 3, Timberlake 0: Stacie Mitchell had five kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (5-0) beat the Tigers (0-6) 25-16, 25-13, 28-26 in a nonleague game.

Wallace 3, Mullan 0: Savannah Smith had six kills and the visiting Miners (4-3) beat the Tigers (1-2) 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 in a nonleague match.

Girls soccer

Pullman 4, Clarkston 0: Hannah Jones scored a hat trick, and the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 7, Shadle Park 0: The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (0-6, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex. Details were unavailable.

East Valley 10, Rogers 0: The Knights (1-4, 1-0) beat the Pirates (1-6, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 5, Riverside 0: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals and the visiting Scotties (3-4, 3-2) beat the Rams (1-4,1-3) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 9, Colville 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored four goals with one assist and the Eagles (4-1, 4-1) shut out the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2, 2-2) in a Northeast A game. Hailey Axel added a pair of goals with an assist for Lakeside.

Deer Park 10, Medical Lake 0: Grace Martinson and Ella Carnahan scored four goals apiece and the Stags (4-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-3) in a Northeast A game.

Priest River 5, Newport 0: Lizzie McCracken scored three goals and the visiting Spartans (2-3) shut out the Grizzlies (0-5) in a nonleague game.