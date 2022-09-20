The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Preps roundup: Maliyah Mann homers, University slowpitch downs Rogers; Maggie Degenhart paces Mt. Spokane volleyball

Sept. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 10:49 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

University 32, Rogers 14: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a home run, and the visiting Titans (5-1, 3-0) beat the Pirates (2-5, 0-3). Jamie Olsen hit a homer and drove in two for Rogers.

Ferris 31, North Central 4: Katelin Terry went 5 for 5 with a home run and five RBIs, and the Saxons (3-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-7, 0-4). Marrin Teel had three hits with two doubles and five RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 30, Shadle Park 2: Jessica Waters went 5 for 5 with two home runs and eight RBIs, and the visiting Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) beat the Highlanders (1-4, 1-2).

Ridgeline 15, Cheney 3: Charley Palm had four hits, and the visiting Falcons (3-3, 2-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3).

Mead 25, Central Valley 12: Charlie Stern, Campbell Brose and Sophia Carpenter had four RBIs each, and the visiting Panthers (5-0, 3-0) beat the Bears (6-2, 4-1).

Lewis and Clark 16, East Valley 1: Olivia Boures had three hits including two doubles, and the Tigers (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-3).

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Maggie Degenhart had 10 kills, Leilani Ama had 18 assists and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Bears (1-3) 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Cassie Moeller had 17 kills and the Panthers (3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (2-4) 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10 in a nonleague match. Maddie Finnegan had 17 kills with five aces for G-Prep.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 2: Abbey Nicholson had 23 kills and the visiting Tigers (1-3) beat the Titans (3-1) 19-25, 25-15, 17-25, 28-26, 17-15 in a nonleague match. Allie Ferrin had 19 kills for the Titans.

Cheney 3, Pullman 0: Joy Assonken had 18 kills, and the Blackhawks (6-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-2) 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 in a nonleague game. Haleigh Ghering had 33 assists and four aces for Cheney.

Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Aspyn Reed had seven kills, Ava Semprimoznik had 27 assists and the visiting Scotties (6-0, 4-0) swept the Rams (3-2, 3-2) 25-6, 25-6, 25-12 in a Northeast A match.  

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 2: Camryn Chapman had 20 kills and the Stags (2-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-3) 25-16, 19-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-6 in a Northeast A match. Rylie Spring had 13 kills for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had nine kills and the Eagles (4-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-3, 2-2) 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 in a Northeast A match. Jordyn True had four kills and four blocks for Colville.

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 0: Morgan Barnett had seven kills and the visiting Crusaders (2-3, 1-0) beat the Gorillas (0-1, 0-1) 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 in a Northeast 2B match.

St. George’s 3, Asotin 0: Hadlie Kaiser had 21 kills, Annika Bergquist had 32 assists and the Dragons (2-1, 1-0) beat the Panthers (3-2, 1-1) 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Northeast 2B match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Chewelah 0: Taylor Galbreath had 16 kills and the visiting Broncos (4-0, 1-0) beat the Cougars (2-3, 0-3) 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match.

Liberty 3, Kettle Falls 0: Brooke Redder had five kills and the Lancers (4-1, 2-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1) 25-14, 25-4, 25-15 in a Northeast 2B match. LaVay Shurrum had 10 kills for the Bulldogs.

Inchelium 3, Curlew 1: Keirdan McLaughlin had seven kills and the visiting Hornets (1-1, 1-1) beat the Cougars (2-1) 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Gianna Anderson had 13 kills and the Nighthawks (4-0) swept the Warriors (1-2) 25-12, 25-12, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Odessa 3, Waterville/Mansfield 2: Hayden Schuh had seven kills and the Tigers (3-1) beat visiting Shockers (0-2) 25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6 in a nonleague match.

St. Maries 3, Timberlake 0: Stacie Mitchell had five kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (5-0) beat the Tigers (0-6) 25-16, 25-13, 28-26 in a nonleague game.

Wallace 3, Mullan 0: Savannah Smith had six kills and the visiting Miners (4-3) beat the Tigers (1-2) 25-8, 25-8, 25-18 in a nonleague match.

Girls soccer

Pullman 4, Clarkston 0: Hannah Jones scored a hat trick, and the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 7, Shadle Park 0: The Eagles (6-0, 2-0) beat the Highlanders (0-6, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex. Details were unavailable.

East Valley 10, Rogers 0: The Knights (1-4, 1-0) beat the Pirates (1-6, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 5, Riverside 0: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals and the visiting Scotties (3-4, 3-2) beat the Rams (1-4,1-3) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 9, Colville 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored four goals with one assist and the Eagles (4-1, 4-1) shut out the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2, 2-2) in a Northeast A game. Hailey Axel added a pair of goals with an assist for Lakeside.

Deer Park 10, Medical Lake 0: Grace Martinson and Ella Carnahan scored four goals apiece and the Stags (4-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-5, 1-3) in a Northeast A game.

Priest River 5, Newport 0: Lizzie McCracken scored three goals and the visiting Spartans (2-3) shut out the Grizzlies (0-5) in a nonleague game.

