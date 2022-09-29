Person who died after being trapped under car identified, death ruled accidental

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the man who recently died after he was trapped under a vehicle in East Central Spokane.

David Holland, 52, died Sept. 19 on the 100 block of North Madelia Street from “mechanical asphyxia,” according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the death an accident.

The office wrote in an email that mechanical asphyxia, or traumatic asphyxia, happens when a heavy object applies pressure to a person’s torso, prohibiting their ability to breathe .