Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit in Spokane Valley
April 6, 2023 Updated Thu., April 6, 2023 at 9:08 p.m.
A 36-year-old Medical Lake pedestrian was hospitalized after a vehicle struck him Wednesday night in Spokane Valley.
Roger Newton was crossing Pines Road, near Mansfield Avenue, outside the crosswalk when the driver of a 2016 Ford Taurus struck Newton around 8:50 p.m. in the southbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The extent of his injuries was unclear, but Newton was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, according to Ariana Lake, Providence spokeswoman.
The incident is under investigation.
