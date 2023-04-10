Washington records
April 10, 2023 Updated Mon., April 10, 2023 at 5:59 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Justin L. Hargrove and Sergey A. Chekulayev, both of Spokane.
Takota J. C. Byard and Hanna M. Stafford, both of Spokane Valley.
William H. Ledoux and Tamara R. Thompson, both of Medical Lake.
Jordan M. McGhee and Haileigh F. Stanton, both of Spokane.
Stefaan C. Dick, of Deer Park, and Evleena C. Bouit, of Spokane.
Nick J. Morrow and Sey Jil S. Turpin, both of Kalamazoo, Mich.
Timothy J. Roberson and Kari D. Tisdel, both of Cheney.
Dawson J. McNamee and Shanna P. Jacobsen, both of Spokane Valley.
Benjamin R. Harcus and Ardeth R. McAuley, both of Spokane.
Justin J. Carey and Keo M. Beebe, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Joseph Gillespie, restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. Cindy Luchinske, money claimed owed.
Jessica Stokes v. Jessica Longstreth, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hopkins, Shawna and Mark
Spegal, James and Nelson, Krissy
Catano, Jonathan and Le, Nina N.
Hoff-Frye, Debra A. and Frye, Stephen M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Oray T. Fifer, 27; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Cody J. Brennan, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.
Victor A. Celli, 39; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.
Jesse T. Duhamel, 47; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Mackenzie E. McLain, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Marisela M. Ruiz, also known as Marisela H. Ruiz, 48; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
