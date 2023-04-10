Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin L. Hargrove and Sergey A. Chekulayev, both of Spokane.

Takota J. C. Byard and Hanna M. Stafford, both of Spokane Valley.

William H. Ledoux and Tamara R. Thompson, both of Medical Lake.

Jordan M. McGhee and Haileigh F. Stanton, both of Spokane.

Stefaan C. Dick, of Deer Park, and Evleena C. Bouit, of Spokane.

Nick J. Morrow and Sey Jil S. Turpin, both of Kalamazoo, Mich.

Timothy J. Roberson and Kari D. Tisdel, both of Cheney.

Dawson J. McNamee and Shanna P. Jacobsen, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin R. Harcus and Ardeth R. McAuley, both of Spokane.

Justin J. Carey and Keo M. Beebe, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Joseph Gillespie, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Cindy Luchinske, money claimed owed.

Jessica Stokes v. Jessica Longstreth, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hopkins, Shawna and Mark

Spegal, James and Nelson, Krissy

Catano, Jonathan and Le, Nina N.

Hoff-Frye, Debra A. and Frye, Stephen M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Oray T. Fifer, 27; 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cody J. Brennan, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Victor A. Celli, 39; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and harassment.

Jesse T. Duhamel, 47; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, 25 months of probation, pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mackenzie E. McLain, 28; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Marisela M. Ruiz, also known as Marisela H. Ruiz, 48; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.