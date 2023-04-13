Nation’s top women’s wrestlers set to converge in Spokane for USA Wrestling national championships

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Sports CEO Ashley Blake called the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships a “bucket list” event for the city.

Now that dream is about to become a reality as the Podium welcomes the top female wrestlers from around the country beginning Friday and running through Sunday.

“We’ve had this particular event on our radar for the past five years or so. It was one of the bucket-list events for us,” Blake said. “Washington was one of the first few states to have girls wrestling in the country, so with us being a pioneer in the sport we knew this was an event we needed to host.”

But this isn’t a trial run for Spokane. When USA Wrestling announced the Podium as the host city last November, it wasn’t just for 2023 – it also included hosting rights for 2024 and 2025.

“In past conversations with USA Wrestling about events like the Cadet Duels and other events, we let them know that this was our top choice,” Blake said. “We also look at our geography in the sport and know that some of the best wrestlers are from the Northwest and California, so it just made sense to have it here.”

USA Wrestling expects more than 1,200 participants to compete in the three-day event, which Blake said should have an estimated $5.5 million economic impact on the city.

“These events are great because not only do you have the athletes, but typically mom and dad come, siblings, coaches,” she said. “And they get here on Wednesday or Thursday and stay through Sunday. So that’s a lot of shopping, eating and hotel stays for the city.”

One of the wrestlers hoping to claim a national title is University High School sophomore and two-time Washington state champion Libby Roberts. She will compete in the U17 Freestyle division at 49 kilograms.

Roberts, along with the other wrestlers, will not only be vying for the title of national champion, but also earn berths into this year’s World Team Trials and Pan Am Games, which will take place in Santiago, Chile, in October.

“This is an event that can really elevate the sport of girls wrestling in Spokane,” said Justin Newby, executive director of the Washington State Wrestling Association. “Washington has historically been a dominant force in the sport, and this will only help continue that.”

But it’s not just high school champions that will be taking the mats inside the Podium. Divisions for the championships range from U8 to U23.

“The incredible thing about this event is that there are divisions as young as 8 years old up to adults,” Blake said. “So these young girls get to compete on the same mats as national and world champions.”

Blake said the event will also act as the opener for the Podium’s spring season, which will include the USA Team Handball Championships and USA Judo Senior National Championships in May and USA Badminton Junior National Championships over Hoopfest weekend.

Tickets for the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship can be purchased online at ticketswest.com. A weekend pass costs $40 plus fees, while day passes are $25. Children 5 and under are free.