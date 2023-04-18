Locally: NWAC Hall of Fame welcomes former CCS softball coach and athlete Janet Skaife

From staff reports

Former Community Colleges of Spokane softball coach and student-athlete Janet Skaife, a current full-time faculty member in the physical education department, has been named to the 2023 NWAC Hall of Fame class.

During her time as head coach of the Sasquatch softball program, Skaife amassed a career record of 538-265 with NWAC championships in 1998 and 2015. Her teams won eight NWAC East Region championships – 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2015 – and never finished lower than fourth place.

Skaife was a CCS basketball player in 1983-1984 and was a two-time East Region champion and NWAACC Championships winner. She was first-team all-tournament in 1984.

As a CCS softball player, she was a member of the CCS first softball team in 1985. Skaife was named first-team all-conference and her team finished in fourth place at the NWAACC Tournament.

Other individual inductees include former Eastern Washington University women’s soccer coach Chad Bodnar, men’s and women’s soccer coach, Walla Walla; Dave Baty, volleyball coach, Blue Mountain; Robyn Schirmer, volleyball player, Blue Mountain; Aaron Sutton, baseball player and coach, Treasure Valley; and Candy Lacher, outstanding service, Big Bend.

Team inductees are 2010 Blue Mountain Community College volleyball, 2001 Columbia Basin College baseball and 2009 Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer.

The Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony will take place June 1 at the Red Lion Hotel Pasco Airport & Conference Center .

Info: www.nwacsports.org/halloffame

Golf

Western Washington University senior Megan Billeter (Mt. Spokane High) has been named to the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic Team for the fourth time in her career.

Billeter becomes the first four-time winner of the student-athlete award in WWU program history and is one of just three in the history of the GNAC. The senior in athletic eligibility is in her sixth year in the program and carries a 3.50 GPA while nearing the completion of a master’s in business administration.

On the course, Billeter has been an All-GNAC performer throughout her career that dates back to the 2017-18 season. Billeter was the 2021-22 GNAC co-Golfer of the Year and a three-time all-conference award winner. In 37 career tournaments, she owns a 79.65 scoring average (+7.78 to par) to rank in the top 15 in program history.

Her Vikings will defend back-to-back conference titles at the 2023 GNAC Championships Monday and Tuesday at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Resort.

Hoopfest

Hoopfest has announced a drawing for all those who sign up as a court monitor.

All court monitors will receive on entry in the Court Monitors Sweepstakes, with a prize of a Sony Smart TV. Those who tell their family and friends and get them to sign up as a monitor will also receive one extra entry per referral.

All levels of basketball experience are invited to participate as a court monitor, as Hoopfest provides training for all volunteers. All court monitors receive a package of Under Armour gear, including a pair of shoes.

Info: www.spokanehoopfest.net

Volleyball

Elizabeth Hardin has joined the Community Colleges of Spokane volleyball program as an assistant coach. She formally started with CCS on March 24 and will continue to serve as director of Spokane Sky volleyball club.