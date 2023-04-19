Perusing the portal 2.0: Looking at five more potential transfer targets for Gonzaga

A few weeks ago, we released a list of 10 potential transfer targets for Gonzaga as the Bulldogs continue to rebuild their roster, replacing anywhere from five to eight players from last year’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

One name from our initial list, Eastern Washington wing and reigning Big Sky Player of the Year Steele Venters, went on to commit to the Bulldogs a few days later and officially signed with Mark Few’s program earlier this week.

“Steele is a great addition to the program,” Few said in a school release. “He is our kind of guy. He did an incredible job at Eastern and was a big part of a successful winning program. I love that he is a hard worker and has made himself better of these years. I think he can be a real major contributor to this year’s team.”

Transfer portal traffic is just starting to die down, but it’s unlikely the Zags are finished. Below, we look at two portal point guards Few’s program has been linked to and break down three other potential transfer targets the Bulldogs have had some level of communication with.

Ryan Nembhard, Creighton, G, 6-0, 170

Could the Zags snag another Nembhard from the transfer portal? The younger brother of former GU point guard and current Indiana Pacer Andrew Nembhard is apparently considering the Bulldogs after taking visiting Spokane last weekend. Multiple reports have linked the Creighton sophomore to Arizona, which is seeking a new point guard after two-year starter Kerr Kriisa transferred to West Virginia. Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd played a big role in bringing Andrew to Gonzaga prior to the 2020-21 season and the NBA rookie reportedly joined Ryan on his visit to Tucson, which came immediately after the trip to Spokane. Five separate 247Sports recruiting analysts have given Arizona a crystal ball projection to land the talented transfer guard who averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists in 2022-23, but Ryan’s decision to visit GU suggest the Bulldogs aren’t out of the picture just yet.

Taran Armstrong, Cal Baptist, G, 6-6, 190

The top-ranked point guard in the transfer portal will either spend his junior season at Gonzaga or somewhere in the Big East after narrowing his finalists down to the Bulldogs, Creighton, Providence and Xavier last Friday. Armstrong is a pure point guard, averaging 11.3 points and a WAC-high 5.0 assists last season, and his fit at Gonzaga would be interesting, particularly with Nolan Hickman back in the fold after starting 36 games at the point in 2022-23. Nonetheless, the Zags would certainly be able to find room for the Australian guard, particularly if they lose all four of Rasir Bolton, Malachi Smith, Hunter Sallis and Dominick Harris. Don’t forget Gonzaga’s 2020-21 national runner-up team had bounds of offensive success with two point guards, Nembhard and Jalen Suggs, on the floor at the same time.

Jaden Bradley, Alabama, G, 6-3, 185

Bradley’s recruitment has been relatively quiet since entering the portal on April 4 and a list of programs in contact with the former five-star recruit has yet to surface, so it’s unclear if the Zags are currently in communication with the Alabama freshman. There’s plenty of familiarity between Bradley and GU, though, and the SEC All-Freshman Team selection not only took an official visit to Spokane but listed the Bulldogs in his top five before committing to Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. Bradley, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 assists for an Alabama team that snagged the top overall NCAA Tournament seed, had a season-high 18 points when the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide met in Birmingham last December. Bradley reportedly took a visit to Memphis on Wednesday.

Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky, C, 7-5, 235

Three players averaged more blocked shots than Chet Holmgren during the 2021-22 season. Sharp, the tallest player in the nation, was one of them, leading the country in rejections each of the last two years. Sharp’s level of interest in Gonzaga is unclear and vice versa, but the Bulldogs could benefit from having a 7-foot-5 stopper in the middle of the paint. Sharp’s 4.1 blocks per game led the country in 2022-23, but he’s somewhat of a liability on the offensive end, averaging only 7.7 points per game for Western Kentucky. Sharp hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer in two seasons with the Hilltoppers and he’s a career 46% free throw shooter. Sharp makes up for it with his rim protection and rebounding (7.7 per game) - two areas where the Zags saw regression last year.

Hakim Hart, Maryland, G, 6-8, 205

The defensive-minded guard from Maryland is going through the NBA Draft process while exploring his options outside of College Park. Until Wednesday, there hadn’t much traction with Hart and Gonzaga but the veteran included the Bulldogs as one of his four finalists, along with Kansas, Villanova and Miami according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. Hart, who plans to announce a commitment on Friday, averaged 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his fourth season with the Terrapins. It’s unclear how Hart would fit at Gonzaga with the existing pieces on the roster and addition of Venters, but his defensive instincts and size at the guard position could be helpful, particularly if the Bulldogs lose Anton Watson.