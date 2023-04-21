Victor Juarez tosses seven strong innings, Spokane Indians bounce back against Tri-City
April 21, 2023 Updated Fri., April 21, 2023 at 9:41 p.m.
From staff reports
PASCO – Victor Juarez tossed seven strong innings and the Spokane Indians snapped a two-game skid, beating the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-1 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Friday.
Juarez (1-0) allowed one run on five hits, with no walks with three strikeouts . Angel Chivilli worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Juan Guerrero had two hits, one run and a stolen base for Spokane (5-5). Tri-City dropped to 4-8.
Benny Montgomery and Jordan Beck had one RBI apiece.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.