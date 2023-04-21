Victor Juarez tosses seven strong innings, Spokane Indians bounce back against Tri-City

From staff reports

PASCO – Victor Juarez tossed seven strong innings and the Spokane Indians snapped a two-game skid, beating the Tri-City Dust Devils 3-1 in a Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Friday.

Juarez (1-0) allowed one run on five hits, with no walks with three strikeouts . Angel Chivilli worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Juan Guerrero had two hits, one run and a stolen base for Spokane (5-5). Tri-City dropped to 4-8.

Benny Montgomery and Jordan Beck had one RBI apiece.