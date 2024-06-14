Indians sweep Canadians in doubleheader, close in on first-half title

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Spokane Indians took a big step toward securing a spot in the Northwest League championship series Friday.

Dyan Jorge scored on a fielders choice in the eighth inning, the go-ahead run to give the Indians a 1-0 win and doubleheader sweep over the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Davison Palermo closed the game with three shutout innings for the Indians (35-23), picking up starter Braxton Hyde, who allowed one hit in four innings.

The Canadians (31-29) got a solid start from Chris McElvian, who allowed three hits in 5⅔ innings.

Spokane improved its lead over Eugene to four games with six games to play in their hunt for the Northwest League first-half title.

In the first game, Chase Dollander struck out 10 over 4⅔ innings in a 4-3 win over the Canadians.

The Colorado Rockies first-round pick in last year’s MLB draft allowed three unearned runs on three hits and three walks with two hit batters.

The Indians broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, third inning rally. Dyan Jorge singled, stole second and after back-to-back walks, scored on a single by Juan Guerrero. They added two runs in the fifth. Cole Carrigg led off with a triple and scored on a single up the middle by Jorge, who stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Guerrero.

Things fell apart in the bottom half for the visitors.

Dollander hit a pair of batters with two down in the fifth. He coaxed a routine ground ball to first base by Jackson Hornung, but it went through Robby Martin Jr for a run scoring error. Dollander then walked Peyton Williams with his 103rd, and last, pitch of the day.

Carson Skipper came on in relief. He struck out Glenn Santiago, but the breaking ball got away from catcher Bryant Betancourt and his throw to first hit Santiago and both runners scored on the throwing error.

The Indians retook the lead in the sixth on three consecutive one-out singles, the last by Cole Carrigg to make it 4-3.

Zach Agnos was the beneficiary of a couple of terrific defensive plays in a hitless seventh inning and earned his ninth save of the season.

The series continues Saturday at 1:05 p.m.