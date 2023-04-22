Fast start sends Indians to win at Tri-City 9-4
April 22, 2023 Updated Sat., April 22, 2023 at 9:21 p.m.
From staff reports
PASCO – Spokane’s first four batters scored in the opening inning and starter Brayan Castillo enjoyed pitching with the early lead Saturday at Gesa Stadium.
Castillo allowed one run over five innings and the Indians (6-5) secured a 9-4 win over the Dust Devils (4-9) in a Northwest League baseball game. Spokane leads the six-game series 3-2.
Spokane’s Adael Amador led off the game with a single and Benny Montgomery reached on an error . Sterlin Thompson and Yanquiel Fernandez hit consecutive RBI singles. Jordan Beck capped the inning with a two-out, two-run single.
Castillo (1-1) struck out six and walked one.
Montgomery hit a solo homer in the second and Braxton Fulford had a two-run single in the seventh for a 7-4 lead.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.