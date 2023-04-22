Fast start sends Indians to win at Tri-City 9-4

From staff reports

PASCO – Spokane’s first four batters scored in the opening inning and starter Brayan Castillo enjoyed pitching with the early lead Saturday at Gesa Stadium.

Castillo allowed one run over five innings and the Indians (6-5) secured a 9-4 win over the Dust Devils (4-9) in a Northwest League baseball game. Spokane leads the six-game series 3-2.

Spokane’s Adael Amador led off the game with a single and Benny Montgomery reached on an error . Sterlin Thompson and Yanquiel Fernandez hit consecutive RBI singles. Jordan Beck capped the inning with a two-out, two-run single.

Castillo (1-1) struck out six and walked one.

Montgomery hit a solo homer in the second and Braxton Fulford had a two-run single in the seventh for a 7-4 lead.