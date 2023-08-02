Police search for culprits responsible for shooting 2 people on West Plains

Two people were shot on the West Plains, and Spokane Falls Community College went into lockdown Wednesday morning as police searched for the culprits.

The two people accused in the shooting were given a ride from a casino by the victims and fled in the victim’s vehicle after the shooting, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8 a.m., a caller reported a male had been shot in the 7900 block of West Mission Road and the shooters left the scene. As deputies responded to the area, the caller stated two victims had been shot and the culprits fled in a white SUV, the release said. Police had not reported any arrests related to the incident as of mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Both victims have serious injuries but are believed to be stable, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., a caller reported a car in the 2800 block of West Elliott Drive was on fire.

Investigators suspect the burned vehicle is the victims’ SUV the suspects used to flee from the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

From the initial information, detectives are seeking two people involved in this incident.

Spokane Falls Community College went into lockdown Wednesday around 9 a.m. for nearly 2½ hours as police searched for the armed and dangerous suspects. SFCC communications director Jeff Bunch confirmed the lockdown’s end at noon, saying sweeps had been done by campus security to ensure all entrances were locked.