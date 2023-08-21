Chick-fil-A reveals new fall menu items

By Nancy Clanton Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pumpkin spice season may be just around the corner, but Chick-fil-A thinks there are better ways to celebrate the fall.

The fast food restaurant is adding two new seasonal menu items starting Aug. 28, and the bold new flavors might just make you forget pumpkin spice all together.

Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A’s culinary team is putting a seasonal spin on its original chicken sandwich – the first such experiment for the chain.

The restaurant describes its new creation as a combination of “classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.”

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the sandwich. “With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”

Caramel Crumble Milkshake

Made with butterscotch and caramel, the new Chick-fil-A Icedream also features blondie crumbles, whipped cream and a cherry on top. The new milkshake was created by company chef Christy Cook.

The flavor was inspired by the caramelized ingredients at the bottom of a blondie pan, according to Chick-fil-A.

“Innovation has been part of Chick-fil-A’s history since 1964 when S. Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Since then, we’re always in tune with our customers’ appetites and look to create menu items that satisfy their cravings and offer unique flavor combinations,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said on the company’s website. “Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy.”