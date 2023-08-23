Anderson Pilar, Brayan Castillo combine for no-hitter; Spokane Indians blank Vancouver 4-0

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Anderson Pilar and Brayan Castillo combined for a no-hitter and the Spokane Indians blanked the Vancouver Canadians 4-0 in a Northwest League game at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians’ last no-hitter was Aug. 11, 2014, against the AquaSox in Everett. It was also a combined no-hitter.

🚨 WE’VE GOT A @spokaneindians NO-HITTER 🚨@Rockies prospects Anderson Pilar (13 K’s) and Brayan Castillo combine for the club’s first such milestone since 2014: pic.twitter.com/mV3ah9LB3y — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 24, 2023

Pilar, a 25-year-old right-hander, did most of the work with seven near-perfect innings, allowing three walks with a career-high 13 strikeouts. Pilar threw 108 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Castillo pitched the eighth and ninth, allowing a single base on balls.

It was Pilar’s fourth appearance and second start for the Indians since his promotion at the start of August. After spending all of last year with Spokane, Pilar was not assigned to an affiliate by the parent club Colorado Rockies out of spring training and didn’t make his season debut until June with the Rockies’ Arizona Complex League team.

The Indians (22-26 second half) built a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Nic Kent reached on a one-out single and scored on Robby Martin, Jr.’s second home run of the season. Two batters later, Jesus Ordonez launched his first High-A homer, a solo shot.

Ben Sems added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 4-0.

First-place Vancouver fell to 34-16.