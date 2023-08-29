Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Danny W. Rupp and Hailey M. Cox, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian C. Clouse and Rachel A. Allstot, both of Spokane.

Francisco D. Salinas and Nichole L. Warner, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Curry and Stephanie K. Huck, both of Deer Park.

Charles R. White and Jessica J. White, both of Spokane.

Darcy D. C. Reyes and Melisa N. Ngitong, both of Airway Heights.

Connor L. Halonen and Katelyn S. Tibbetts, both of Spokane.

Ethan D. Kopplin and Autumn L. Grove, both of Spokane.

Robert V. Homuth and Jacquelyn G. Cordy, both of Spokane.

Peter N. Sinigur, of Ludlow, Mass.,and Livia Sevciuc, of Spokane Valley.

Edward J. Payne and Alicia L. Wheeler, both of Spokane Valley.

William S. Brown and Frieda K. Zimmerman, both of Spokane.

Wyatt S. Mitchell and Erin R. Schultheis, both of Spokane.

Wadee A. Khalaf and Ana R. Rios, both of Cheney.

Tony R. Homen, of Spokane, and Debra L. Almaguer, of Abilene, Texas.

Mihail Chisov, of Spokane, and Marilyn I. Kriger, of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin J. Anderson and Haleigh E. Stanley, both of Cheney.

David A. Salinas and Erica G. Rojas, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Samantha L. Graham, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Nish Livai, restitution of premises.

Jesse Reid v. Cesar Pena, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Ryan Z. Tipton, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Cliff Typhoon, restitution of premises.

Cameo Lofts LLC v. Anthony Weaver, restitution of premises.

Western United Life Assurance Co. v. Christina Brewer, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Trey Ginter, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Gregory Duncan, restitution of premises.

Cedar Park Inc. v. Angelena Eby Hickson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Harold Salvage, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Jolet Samuel, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Trinity Roseboom, restitution of premises.

Legacy Villas Two LLC v. Brooklyn Smith, restitution of premises.

Sherwin Williams Co. v. Johnathon Fleming, money claimed owed.

Arlin R. Jordin v. Manual Vargus, restitution of premises.

Guenther Property Management v. Patricia Manning, restitution of premises.

Ronald Raby v. Robert Campbell, money claimed owed.

Estate of Eric L. Morrow v. Providence Health and Services, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Waite, Kenneth N. and Amanda G.

Smith, Katherine M. and Jolly, Garry M.

Vassar, John M. III and Shaylee K.

Wilson, Tori R. and Richard K.

Tollett, Corrie and Cliff

Zarate, Daniel and Linda S.

Mitchell, Geoffrey L. and Jessica T.

Rushing, Andrew M. and Mackenzie M.

Sewright, Melissa A. and Clinton R.

Ghering, Nathan B. and Clarise M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jay Hoffschneider, 27; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Lucas M. Clevenger, 35; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Amanda J. Delcuca, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, no contact order violation.

William T. Rolfe, 49; 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

William F. Schupp, 40; 44 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.

Donald N. Sypher, 38; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation, interfering with reporting domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Donald N. Sypher, 48; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Darin R. Pattison, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robert L. Van Ness, 37; one day in jail, third-degree theft.