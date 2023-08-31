EWU preview: Last year’s stumble behind them, Eagles look to ramp up the offense to get back on track

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

2022 record: 3-8

Coach/coordinators: HC Aaron Best, OC Jim Chapin, DC Jeff Copp

Storylines

Was last year’s offense a blip or a trend? The Eagles averaged 388.9 yards of offense last season, which ranked eighth in the Big Sky and was 111 yards per game fewer than conference leader Sacramento State. The 2022 season set a high bar – the Eagles led the FCS at 555.7 yards per game – but improvement for this team starts by getting back to efficient offense.

Will continuity help the defense? Jeff Copp will again coordinate the defense after the unit gave up 5,546 yards in 11 games, second most in the FCS. They dealt with many injuries, and this year they could start as many as seven seniors, including a few transfers brought in to help get the group back to middle-of-the-Sky numbers (or better).

Can they generate something in the return game? The Eagles’ longest kickoff return last year went for 47 yards (another went for 46), but the unit was largely a nonfactor. Their punt return game generated just five returns for five total yards – all season. In contrast, the Big Sky’s five playoff teams each had at least one kick-return touchdown and conference-wide ranked in the top six in both kickoff and punt return average.

Strengths

Wide receivers: As usual, the Eagles are stocked. Efton Chism III is a preseason all-conference pick, but the group is deep, with fellow junior Nolan Ulm, seniors Anthony Stell Jr., Robert Mason III and Jakobie James, and a bevy of underclassmen.

Cornerback: Seniors Marlon Jones Jr. and Darrien Sampson are highly regarded; Sampson’s absence most of last year (knee injury) was felt by the defense. Junior Cage Schenck is a solid nickel corner, and redshirt sophomores Joseph Obeto and Alphonse Oywak add depth.

Weaknesses

Defensive line: This group is unproven and is thus the biggest question for Eastern’s defense. They brought in plenty of freshmen and transfers to bolster the front line.

Place-kicking: After making 29 of 31 field-goal attempts in 2018 and 2019, EWU kickers have made 22 of their past 39 attempts since then. Redshirt freshman Soren McKee looks to get the group back on track.

Players to watch

QB Kekoa Visperas, R-So.: The praise has been consistent from his teammates: Visperas is the real deal. Now he gets a chance to prove he can lead the Eagles to an offensive rebound after ranking eighth in the Big Sky in points per game (24.6) last year.

WR Efton Chism III, Jr.: He catches basically everything thrown his way, runs great routes and is now a team captain. He is looking for his first 1,000-yard season after catching 62 passes for 607 yards last year.

S Kentrell Williams Jr, R-So.: He played in seven games last year but had an impressive line against Sacramento State, intercepting a pass and recording eight tackles. He will be counted on to lead a defense that struggled last season.

LB Jaren Banks, R-Sr.: Banks missed two games last year with injuries but was a solid presence, making 66 tackles and intercepting a pass. Now in his second year in the program, a healthy Banks will anchor the defense.

Big Sky Conference tiers

Conference title contenders: Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Idaho

Playoff contenders: Montana, Weber State, Eastern Washington, Portland State

The rest: Northern Colorado, Idaho State, Cal Poly

