Idaho preview: Sky’s the limit for Vandals, whose offensive firepower might be unmatched in the conference

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

2022 record: 7-5 overall, 6-2 Big Sky

Coach/coordinators: HC Jason Eck, OC Luke Schleusner, DC Rob Aurich.

Storylines

A return to Big Sky prominence? A consistent Big Sky championship contender during the 1980s and ’90s, Idaho moved to the FBS in 1996 before returning to the Big Sky in 2018. The Vandals, a top-10 team in several FCS preseason polls under second-year coach Jason Eck, are aiming for a second straight postseason appearance – and hoping to challenge for their first Big Sky title since 1992.

Star power abundant at the skill positions: UI has arguably the top receiving duo in the FCS (Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson). It also has one of the most talented young quarterbacks (Gevani McCoy) and a rising star at running back (Anthony Woods). Expect the Vandals to field one of the nation’s most potent offensive units during their second year in Eck’s system.

Challenging schedule: The Vandals open with three road games, two against FBS opponents (Nevada and Cal). Five of Idaho’s first six games are on the road. The team’s only home game during that stretch: Sept. 23 versus Big Sky title contender Sacramento State. Idaho’s schedule includes five teams that made the playoffs in 2022.

Strengths

The aerial attack: In the passing game, all of the key playmakers are back from the Vandals’ 2022 team. Hatten and Jackson present matchup problems for any opponent, and Idaho enjoys plenty of depth behind them. McCoy may still be young, but he showed strides in his decision-making during fall camp.

Experience in the secondary: Idaho returns a star cornerback and two reliable safeties from its 2022 defense, which ranked 19th nationally in passing defense. The No. 2 cornerback spot is a bit of a question mark, but the Vandals feel like they have three capable options there.

Weaknesses

Uncertainty up front: Idaho lost three edge rushers after the 2022 season. The trio accounted for 11 sacks last year. Only one returning defensive linemen has seen significant playing experience at Idaho. The Vandals’ offensive line is a bit of a question mark. All but one starter is an underclassman.

New-look linebackers: Fa’avae Fa’avae and Paul Moala combined for 172 tackles and 12½ tackles for loss last year. Fa’avae graduated and Moala transferred to Georgia Tech. Transfer linebacker Tre Thomas and sophomore Dylan Layne have big shoes to fill.

Players to watch

WR Hayden Hatten, R-Jr.: Earned All-American honors last season after leading the Big Sky in yards (1,209) and touchdown catches (16). Hatten was picked in the preseason to win the conference’s offensive player of the year award. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is known for his ability to make circus catches downfield.

WR Jermaine Jackson, R-Sr.: Another All-American candidate, Jackson landed on the All-Big Sky first team last season after finishing second in the conference with 1,049 receiving yards. The 5-7, 170-pound senior is a big-play threat on any down. He’s probably the team’s fastest player.

QB Gevani McCoy, R-So.: Coming off a rookie season that saw him claim the Jerry Rice Award – given to the best freshman in the FCS – McCoy is expected to shine in 2023. He threw for 2,719 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions last year, completing 68% of his passes.

CB Marcus Harris, Jr.: A preseason All-Big Sky pick, Harris is Idaho’s defensive captain and one of the top defensive backs in the FCS.

He broke up 14 passes last season and was the highest-graded cornerback in the conference, per Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

Big Sky Conference tiers

Championship contenders: Montana State, Sacramento State, Idaho, Montana

Postseason teams: UC Davis, Weber State

The rest: Eastern Washington, Portland State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Cal Poly, Idaho State

Idaho’s road in 2023: Tough road early, but Vandals have the pieces to compete for Big Sky title Game by game analysis and predictions for the Idaho Vandals 2023 season. | Read more