Work on Riverfront Park’s south suspension bridge continues apace, despite additional repairs

Renovation of the suspension bridge linking snxwméneɁ Island to the south bank of the Spokane River in Riverfront Park is still on schedule and under budget, despite some initially unexpected costs.

The 50-year-old bridge, built alongside the north suspension bridge to facilitate river crossings by visitors to Expo ’74, closed to the public in May for major renovations, including a new bridge deck, repair and replacement of corroded steel floor beams, lighting and electrical components, and modifications to the railing.

During renovation this year, crews discovered additional repair work was necessary on the south end corbels, the concrete shelf that the bridge sits on. That additional repair is expected to cost roughly $82,000.

Total costs anticipated for the project total about $2.29 million, under the $2.5 million budget allocated for renovations. Funding comes from a $1.4 million state grant matched by $1.4 million in real estate excise tax funding allocated by the Spokane City Council.

While the repairs do mean a slight delay to reopening, city officials planned for such contingencies, said Fianna Dickson, communications manager for Spokane Parks and Recreation. The additional work will not push the project beyond the planned opening of next spring.

The south suspension bridge was also closed temporarily last year after a routine inspection uncovered the extent that the bridge deck had deteriorated.

The north suspension bridge underwent nearly identical renovations in 2021 and 2022.