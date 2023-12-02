Idaho rolls Cal Poly behind consistent outside shooting

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho responded from a stunning midweek loss with a comfortable 85-70 win over Cal Poly on Saturday at ICCU Arena .

The Vandals (4-4) jumped out to a 8-2 run and didn’t trail the rest of the game in their nonconference win over the Mustangs (3-5).

Idaho was coming off a 67-65 loss to Denver on Wednesday, in which the Vandals gave up the lead on a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

The Vandals made sure there would be no late drama this time around.

The Vandals went 5 for 11 on 3-pointers in the first half to build a 43-30 lead. Their shooting touch declined slightly in the second half (4 for 11) but was good enough to keep Cal Poly at bay.

D’Angelo Minnis led Idaho with 18 points, and Tyler Linhardt, Terren Frank and Julius Mims added 11 apiece.

Idaho had a 15-10 advantage in the turnover margin and outscored Cal Poly 22-12 on points off turnovers.

Idaho will stay home Tuesday for a game against Pacific, the Vandals’ last home game of their nonconference schedule.

Idaho opens Big Sky play at home against Sacramento State on Dec. 28.