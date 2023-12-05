Red Top murderer sentenced to 35 years in prison after judge calls out lack of remorse

The man who fatally stabbed and bludgeoned 63-year-old John Trendowicz at the Red Top Motel in June of this year was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday.

Michael Perry, 49, will be released from prison for second-degree murder when he is 84 years old. Spokane County Superior Judge Tony Hazel told Perry that Trendowicz will never again have a chance at life.

“I hope you make it to that age,” Hazel said. “You’re in a much better position than Mr. Trendowicz is.”

Perry stabbed Trendowicz to death in a bathroom of a Red Top Motel room on June 10. He was found in the shower with multiple stab wounds to his arms, torso and neck.

Witnesses heard arguing coming from a room at the motel that day. After about 20 minutes, the arguing stopped and a man left. The man, who prosecutors claimed during the trial to be Perry, was captured on security footage leaving the motel holding a bike and a large bag containing a knife. He was later tracked down by police based on his description.

Prosecutors asked for an exceptional sentence because Trendowicz was “particularly vulnrable” – he could not walk without a walker and could not defend himself.

Perry did not show any remorse or make any apologies to Trendowicz’s sister who attended the sentencing via Zoom. He also claimed he was innocent of the crime when asked to give a statement.

Hazel noted the lack of remorse to the court as one of the reasons Perry should receive a higher sentence than what is standard for second-degree murder.

He also noted Perry had already been incarcerated for first-degree murder , where he served 24 years, and has a history of other crimes.

“This sentence will promote respect for the law and give the pubic assurance you wont commit these acts against anyone else,” Hazel said.

Perry plans on appealing his conviction.