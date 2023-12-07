From the Old Spaghetti Factory dining room to the Fox stage with a Drag Queen Christmas

It’s difficult to imagine glamorous Miz Cracker dining at the Old Spaghetti Factory but that was often where a big night was for her family when visiting Spokane a generation ago.

Cracker is hosting the kitschy “Drag Queen Christmas,” which is slated for Wednesday at the Fox Theater.

Cracker, 39, who grew up in Seattle, would visit her grandfather and spend parts of the summer on Diamond Lake. When the family returned to Spokane, it was off to the Old Spaghetti Factory.

“Just give me spaghetti and meatballs,” Cracker said while calling from her New York apartment. “I don’t need anything fancy.”

However, fancy is the word when an array of drag stars hit the Fox stage. There will be performances by Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards; Brooke Lynn Hytes, who is the host of Canada’s Drag Race; and Sasha Colby, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. Crystal Methyd, Jimbo the Drag Clown and Jessica Wild, who are currently competing on “All Stars 8,” will entertain. YouTube sensation Todrick Hall is slated as a guest performer.

“There are so many elements to this show,” Cracker said. “There are some amazing performances by some very talented people and then there are the costumes, which are worth showing up for. Some of the costumes cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“The show is spectacular.”

The holiday event features plenty of humor.

“The comedy aspect makes the show a blast,” Cracker said. “I let the audience know what it’s like behind the scenes. I talk about what a great time we’re having on the bus going from town to town. The bus is like a mobile summer camp.

“The best part for me is that I let the audience behind the curtain and tell them stories from the tour bus,” Cracker said, then gushing about Edwards. “Alyssa is such an icon. People assume that she has her personality just for the stage, but she has this incredible entertaining energy off camera.

“We’re up until 5 a.m. listening to her stories. America is a fan of Alyssa Edwards and so are we. It’s an honor to be on the bus with her and with everyone else on this show. You’ll see how fun everyone in the show is.”

There never would be such an experience for Cracker if she didn’t take a chance on a drag career. In Cracker’s prior life, she toiled as a grant writer in a nondescript office.

“I was nagged into trying drag and I’m so glad I did,” Cracker said. “It was a huge transition from working at a museum to this experience. I’m leading a completely different life but I couldn’t be happier.”

Even though much has changed for Cracker, she will still be spotted at the Old Spaghetti Factory when she returns.

“I love going back there,” Cracker said. “I love coming back to Spokane. My family will come out to the show. It’s going to make this event extra special for me.”