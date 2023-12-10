Its the “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which was shown on CBS one time — on Nov. 17, 1978, about a year-and-a-half after the original “Star Wars” opened in theaters. And boy, was it a stinker.

It was embarrassingly low-budget. The stars who appeared in it seemed less than thrilled. David Hofstede, author of “What Were They Thinking? The 100 Dumbest Events in Television History” ranked it at No. 1, calling it “the worst two hours of television, ever.”

Incase You Were Lucky Enough to Miss It

The plot: Chewbacca's family on Kashyyyk — the home world of the large, furry creatures — eagerly awaits Chewbacca's return for their annual Life Day celebration. The first 15 minutes or so of the special shows Chewie's family — his wife, Malla; his father, Itchy and his son, Lumpy — speaking Wookie — but without subtitles. Viewers figure out what's happening purely by pantomime.

Concerned about Chewbacca's tardiness, Malla contacts Luke Skywalker. Some viewers noted Mark Hamill looked a little different than he had 18 months before in “Star Wars.” In January 1977, after most filming was done for the original movie, Hamill had fractured his nose and cheekbone in an automobile accident. He feared his career might be over.

Malla then turns on a cooking TV show and tries to follow along with the recipe but finds herself falling hopelessly behind the alien host, who has four arms. The alien is played by Harvey Korman, who was a regular guest on TV variety shows of the late 1970s. The “Holiday Special” uses this same show-within-a-show idea time and time again.

Itchy is gifted a device that allows him a virtual reality-like visit from guest star Diahann Carroll. Originally, Cher had been offered the role but she wisely had turned it down. “Carroll's song sounds like it was rejected from a 007 title sequence,” said writer and pop culture commentator Glen Oliver. “It all feels Sid and Mart Krofft on a blandly colored, bad trip.”

Imperial Stormtroopers arrive at Chewbacca's family home to search for the rebel outlaw. With the help of a friend who has dropped by to visit — played by Art Carney — the family attempts to distract them with Malla's music video box, which plays a video of Jefferson Starship playing their latest single, “Light the Sky on Fire.”

While Stormtroopers search the treehouse, Lumpy keeps busy by watching yet another video — this one a cartoon of his father's adventures. This animated segment is the most — and, perhaps, only — truly entertaining part of the special. It features the first appearance of Boba Fett as well as voices of the original “Star Wars” actors.

Again, events at the Chewbacca household come to a halt as everyone watches a video report from Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine, which has been put under Imperial curfew. The cantina in Mos Eisley — featured in “Star Wars” — is run by a woman played by Bea Arthur, whose message is interrupted by Korman, playing his third role of the special.

From time to time throughout the special, the action focuses on Chewbacca's young son, Lumpy, who entertains himself with a series of videos, 3D playsets and, at one point, builds a device to mimic the voice of the Stormtroopers' commander in order to trick them into leaving the house. One Stormtrooper remains behind and realizes Lumpy has tricked them.

The angry Stormtrooper chases Lumpy around the treehouse balcony where — in true “Star Wars” fashion — Han Solo and Chewbacca have arrived just in time. Chewie protects his son while Han fights the Stormtrooper. The Stormtrooper stumbles over the treehouse railing and falls to his death. The family — and Life Day — are safe.

The reunited Chewbacca family dress in red robes for the ceremony. Princess Leia arrives to give a brief speech and sing a song of celebration for Life Day — sung to the tune of the opening theme of “Star Wars.” Fans won't see their heroes in action again until “The Empire Strikes Back” opens in theaters 19 months later, in June 1980.