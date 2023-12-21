Old school comic Michael Loftus will deliver his observations at Spokane Comedy Club

You know a comic is old school if they use AOL. That’s how folks reach Michael Loftus.

“It really impresses the young talent coordinators,” Loftus cracked. “They never heard of AOL. They don’t know what America On Line is. I have to tell them AOL stands for American Only Lover. I get my email through AOL since it has a killer spam filter.”

Loftus, 56, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, is a veteran television writer, who has worked on a variety of sitcoms, such as Kevin James’ “Kevin Can Wait” and Charlie Sheen’s “Anger Management.” Loftus is currently working on James’ latest vehicle, “The Crew,” which is about a NASCAR crew chief and his team.

“I love working with Kevin,” Loftus said, while calling from his New York home. “I enjoy working with him so much that I left Los Angeles for New York, which is not what I wanted to do.

“Kevin sold me on Long Island. I grew up in Ohio and he told me that Long Island is just like Ohio but with a beach and angrier people.”

Sheen is one of Hollywood’s most polarizing figures but Loftus is one of the controversial actor’s biggest fans.

“You know what’s crazy about Charlie Sheen is that there is nothing he can’t do,” Loftus said “The dude is one of the most insanely talented people in Hollywood. Charlie can memorize dialogue like no one I’ve ever seen.”

One of Loftus’ favorite Hollywood memories was hanging with Sheen and his venerable father, actor Martin Sheen.

“It should be no surprise that Martin Sheen is a champ, just like Charlie,” Loftus said. “I was sitting around those two guys and Martin Sheen starts doing an incredible James Cagney. Then Martin does Marlon Brando from ‘Apocalypse Now’ and Charlie follows by doing Martin Sheen from ‘Apocalypse Now.’ It was just crazy and moments like that are the reason that I moved to Los Angeles in 1998.”

However, Loftus is getting used to the swing of New York City, where he moved in 2021.

“I’ve been adapting,” Loftus said. “It’s a great city for comedy. And then I get to go out on the road and that’s always something I enjoyed. I’ll have plenty to talk about when I get to Spokane.”

Loftus will riff about his personal life.

“I’ll complain about my wife,” Loftus said. “We’ve been married to each other for a while. I’ll be getting a lot of stuff off of my chest.

“People will relate since relationship stuff is what holds all of us together. Everybody is ticked off with everyone that they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”

Don’t be surprised if Loftus steps over the line, since he’s from an era in which outrageous comics, such as Sam Kinison and Andrew “Dice” Clay, slayed.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like for Kinison today,” Loftus said. “It’s a weird time. I’ve had enough of the cancel culture.

“I’m going to make fun of all of those woke idiots. I don’t get them but I’m from another generation. I’m just getting to let it all out by the time I get to Spokane.”