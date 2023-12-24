North Spokane tea shop offers ‘home away from home’ cookie party for those alone on Christmas Day
From staff reports
For those who are spending Christmas alone or can’t make it home in time for the holidays, Lunarium is offering a safe space to land.
The 925 N. Monroe St. coffee and tea shop is hosting “Home Away From Home,” a free cookie party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
The event is LGTBQ+ friendly, and everyone is welcome.
Tea will be discounted to $1 a cup.
For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/Lunarium.Spokane.