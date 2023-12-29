Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brandon F. Cotton and Samantha L. Fregozo, both of Deer Park.
Kyal R. Larson and Emily C. Wilson, both of Elk.
Sheri A. Frantilla and Nicole R. Williams, both of Spokane.
Kenny K. Nguyen and Quyen T.T. Dinh, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Julie and John Bielser v. Greg-Michael Cellars LLC dba Barrister Winery, complaint for damages.
Amber Barnes and Stephen Biljan v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance, complaint for damages, insurance bad faith and breach of contract.
Ethan Hagelstein v. Jeremy Wear, complaint for damages.
Jennifer Hamilton v. Musa Madhi and Ali Madhi, complaint for personal injuries.
Robert Maahs v. FCA U.S. LLC, complaint.
David Stanley v. Oregon Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for damages.
Avalon Care Center LLC v. Janice Graves, complaint for breach of contract, attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief.
Walnut Street LLC v. Marcia Sederstrom, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Thomas, Christina L.; and Ciavola, Donald J.
Matranga, Sara R. and Arfi, Anas
Reid, Gina and Brian
Rupp, Rita L. and Danny W.
Adonacypress, Payton and Naomi
Lennon, Jennifer; and Odekirk, Jacob
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Paul M. Wiltse, 30; $730 restitution, 60 days electronic monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, residential burglary, violation of order and harassment.
Austin D. Tinsley, 39; $1,000 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Trenton R. Fawvor, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Alexander D.J. Riendeau, 44; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Seth S. Berry, 20; six months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Jordan A. Moran, 29; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Robert R. Ross, 49; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault – domestic violence.
Michelle D. Walker, 31; 70 days in jail with 70 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement or alternation/forgery of certificate of title and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Sarah E. Trotchie, 22; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Robert J. Clezie, 61; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Darrel L. Miller, 57; 326 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Michael A. Ross, 36; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.
Ozzie M. Shirley, 46; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Britney L.M. Anderson, 30; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Lawrence F. Bradford, 26; 36 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Christopher D. Chapple, 42; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.
Meriah L. Crabtree, 30; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a drug with no prescription.
Todd J. Curley, 23; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Mark W. Cutler, 53; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and reckless burning.
Ajeanne L. Dryden, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.
Tylon L. Frye, 39; 48 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.