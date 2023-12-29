Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon F. Cotton and Samantha L. Fregozo, both of Deer Park.

Kyal R. Larson and Emily C. Wilson, both of Elk.

Sheri A. Frantilla and Nicole R. Williams, both of Spokane.

Kenny K. Nguyen and Quyen T.T. Dinh, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Julie and John Bielser v. Greg-Michael Cellars LLC dba Barrister Winery, complaint for damages.

Amber Barnes and Stephen Biljan v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance, complaint for damages, insurance bad faith and breach of contract.

Ethan Hagelstein v. Jeremy Wear, complaint for damages.

Jennifer Hamilton v. Musa Madhi and Ali Madhi, complaint for personal injuries.

Robert Maahs v. FCA U.S. LLC, complaint.

David Stanley v. Oregon Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Avalon Care Center LLC v. Janice Graves, complaint for breach of contract, attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief.

Walnut Street LLC v. Marcia Sederstrom, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Thomas, Christina L.; and Ciavola, Donald J.

Matranga, Sara R. and Arfi, Anas

Reid, Gina and Brian

Rupp, Rita L. and Danny W.

Adonacypress, Payton and Naomi

Lennon, Jennifer; and Odekirk, Jacob

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Paul M. Wiltse, 30; $730 restitution, 60 days electronic monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, residential burglary, violation of order and harassment.

Austin D. Tinsley, 39; $1,000 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Trenton R. Fawvor, 42; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Alexander D.J. Riendeau, 44; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Seth S. Berry, 20; six months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jordan A. Moran, 29; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Robert R. Ross, 49; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Michelle D. Walker, 31; 70 days in jail with 70 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement or alternation/forgery of certificate of title and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Sarah E. Trotchie, 22; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Robert J. Clezie, 61; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Darrel L. Miller, 57; 326 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Michael A. Ross, 36; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Ozzie M. Shirley, 46; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Britney L.M. Anderson, 30; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Lawrence F. Bradford, 26; 36 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Christopher D. Chapple, 42; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Meriah L. Crabtree, 30; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a drug with no prescription.

Todd J. Curley, 23; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Mark W. Cutler, 53; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and reckless burning.

Ajeanne L. Dryden, 34; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Tylon L. Frye, 39; 48 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.