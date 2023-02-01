Man arrested for torching ex’s car, stalking, computer trespass

A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s cars and harassment, according to court records.

Brandon L. Bollinger, 34, is alleged to have sent his ex-girlfriend numerous text messages from several phone numbers, some of which were created online, in an attempt to rekindle their relationship after it ended last summer.

Chelsea Harper, 29, whose vehicles were set on fire, told the Spokesman-Review she was frustrated by how long it took for Bollinger to be arrested. She said she knew it was him from the beginning.

“I just didn’t have any way to prove it, he was using so many different numbers,” she said.

Bollinger was upset Harper wouldn’t give him an inoperational vehicle that was left on his property and threatened to destroy the vehicle, according to documents filed in Spokane Superior Court. He later told her the vehicle was damaged by unknown people.

The text messages escalated in December when Harper received a message from an unknown number that told her to check on a new car she purchased. The vehicle was found to have been burned via arson, documents said.

“Your car is going to be incinerated the second you leave it alone. And you will have nothing always and forever in this lifetime,” one message said.

Bollinger continued to message Harper, even offering her money to spend time with him.

She woke up on Jan. 3 to the Spokane Fire Department extinguishing a blaze on another vehicle she purchased, court documents said. On Jan. 12, she discovered her Facebook account had been hacked and that someone had been sending “lewd” messages to her Facebook friends. She received more text messages from unrecognizable numbers that said she “should be tormented day in and day out.”

Bollinger had been hanging around her friends’ and families’ residences to learn what type of new car she was driving and eventually followed her back to her new residence, Harper said.

“I was worried the way it was escalating and that nobody seemed to be doing anything about it,” she said.

On Jan. 13, her car had again been set ablaze, according to court documents.

Police were able to contact Bollinger through tracing the phone numbers he is suspected of using to gain access to Harper’s Facebook account, documents said.

Police located Bollinger and observed some burn and soot marks on his face. He also admitted to harassment to the police, and to one act of arson while on a jail phone call to his mother, the court documents said.

Bollinger was arrested on Jan. 14 on suspicion of first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree computer trespass and stalking. His bail was set at $100,000. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

“I’m happy he’s behind bars, and I hope he gets whatever help he needs,” Harper said.