Locally: Gonzaga trio named preseason All-WCC in women’s golf

From staff and wire reports

Gonzaga University women’s golfers Quynn Duong, Cassie Kim and Grace Lee were selected preseason All-West Coast Conference for the upcoming spring season, the league announced last week.

The Bulldogs were third in the preseason conference poll and received one first-place vote. Pepperdine finished first in the poll and BYU was second. The coaches’ poll and preseason All-WCC team were selected by a vote of the conference’s five head coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams and student-athletes.

Duong was named All-WCC in 2019, 2021 and 22, while Kim earned honors in 2021. It’s the fourth time Duong has been tabbed preseason All-Conference, and Kim received the recognition last season. Duong was the 2018-19 WCC Freshman of the Year.

Through the four tournaments in the fall, Kim posted Gonzaga’s low scoring average at 71.58. Lee was close behind at 72.92, and Duong was at 73.50.

Hoopfest

Hoopfest 2023 volunteer registration is now open. The event, scheduled this year for June 24-25, relies on the help of 3,000-plus volunteers each year.

Anyone interested can sign up at spokanehoopfest.net. Volunteer registration is open through June 15 or until all positions are filled.

Spokane Indians

The Spokane Indians are looking for game-day team members of all ages to fill a wide variety of positions at Avista Stadium for the 2023 season.

More than half of the available positions are in concessions. These spots range from concessions cashiers (21 and older) to food preps (16 and older).

For details or to apply online go to milb.com/spokane.

The priority application deadline is Wednesday.