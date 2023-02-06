Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert A. Bean and Brittany N. Bennett, both of Spokane.

Anthony J. Brand and Karen L. Chavez, both of Spokane Valley.

Konstantin V. Derkach and Taisia P. Terzi, both of Spokane.

Wyatt R. Dashiell, of Rockford and Casidy L. Horseman, of Spokane.

Kyler G. Anstrom and Hannah R. Hinnenkamp, both of Spokane.

Joan F. Dezember and Rebecca L. Rubcic, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Timothy J. Walsh and Edwina M. Gilbertson, both of Spokane.

Steven R. Bailey and Amy C. Tobin, both of Cheney.

Corey I. Bowerson and Danielle R. Brooks, both of Spokane Valley.

Blake D. Hoke and Hannah N. Hoeper, both of Cheney.

Gerry Gedin and Christina M. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Eduardo P. Ambrocio, of Spokane Valley and Alicia C. Mazzella, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Frank Gilles v. Blake Hampton, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Assad Alsawaddy, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Zane White, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex One LLC v. Susan Pardue, restitution of premises.

CSC Regal Ridge Realty LLC v. Travis Stout, restitution of premises.

The Whimsical Pig LP v. Nathan Samuels, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Russell Isao, restitution of premises.

Building 169 Condominium Owners Association v. Morganite LLC, et al., foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mckee, Alli M. and Gray, Christopher R.

Fischer, Cynthia L. and Ader, Kali R.

Landrus, Melissa A. and David M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond. F. Clary

Dean R. Grandy, 45; 34 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and two counts of violation of order.

Bogdan G. Pustovit, 30; 171 days in jail with credit given for 170 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Dustin W. Millar, 33; 24 months in a treatment based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Joseph R. Johnson, 41; 150 days in jail with credit given for 150 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Alisha L. Moss, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Thomas J. Brown, 47; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Stephen J. Storm; 29; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joseph N. Barrett, 21; five days in jail, second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.

Aryanna L. Koopsen, 20; five days in jail, sitting/lying on sidewalk zones.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Anthony A. Brown, 25; 171 days in jail with credit given for 171 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Donielle V. O’Neal, 42; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Darwin M. Gray, 55; three days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Richard L. Hood, 39; 13 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Arrion D. Lamb, 40; seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Larry J. Munyon, 59; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael A. Rodriguez, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Maycol A. Roque Melao, 26; $750 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Donna M. Mc Gilley, 65; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Yevgeniy V. Lashkay, 34; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, reckless driving.

Eugene A. Brown, 38; $1,245.50 fine, three days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Halle J. Shepherd, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shawn P. Spearchief, 39; 12 months of probation, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jason E. Reece, 51; nine days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Abigail M. Shearer, 25; six days in jail, third-degree theft.