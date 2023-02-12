Spokane Black Voices - Bright Flame
Sun., Feb. 12, 2023
Flame, with purpose and passion
Not with hate or ridicule,
But with love and sympathy.
The wax descends like forsaken tears
Or sweat of persistence and endurance
This flame can’t shine bright
Under the threat of frigid storms
Only a unified shield can keep the cold, bitter wind out
And lock it away for eternity
Some may burn under the heat of the flame
In attempt to amplify its light
Some will watch idly
As the wax melts.
Defeated, the sweat drips exhaustedly
The tears fall haplessly
Paralyzed by the fear of getting scorched
The risk is too great.
But those hopeless tears,
Those chains holding us
Serve to us as a reminder
That perseverance and bravery
Will erode these chains
And combat the darkness.
No longer being the frigid storm
No longer tears of sorrow but ones of hope
No longer in the darkness.
