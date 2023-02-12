The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Books

Spokane Black Voices - Bright Flame

Bright Flame

Light, something we all search for in life, that same light gives us hope and strength to keep fighting regardless of loss and failure. Some of us can't keep chasing that. I know personally I have been struggling to keep chasing that light, but my friends and family keep me going. Although this world can be a harsh cruel place, there is beauty hidden within all the chaos. I want to tell you that once you catch that light, you won't get burned. You might drop the candle sometimes, but one day you will find your special candle holder, it just takes time and support. While on that path, you may have certain struggles, that no human should have to go through, such as discrimination and racism; bigotry is wrong for any human being to have to endure. It should be eradicated. But we must come together as a nation to stop this. As a great man once said, one day we will have a nation where we will be judged not by the color of our skin but by the content of our character.
Dante Crawford For The Spokesman-Review
Flame, with purpose and passion

Not with hate or ridicule,

But with love and sympathy.

The wax descends like forsaken tears

Or sweat of persistence and endurance

This flame can’t shine bright

Under the threat of frigid storms

Only a unified shield can keep the cold, bitter wind out

And lock it away for eternity

Some may burn under the heat of the flame

In attempt to amplify its light

Some will watch idly

As the wax melts.

Defeated, the sweat drips exhaustedly

The tears fall haplessly

Paralyzed by the fear of getting scorched

The risk is too great.

But those hopeless tears,

Those chains holding us

Serve to us as a reminder

That perseverance and bravery

Will erode these chains

And combat the darkness.

No longer being the frigid storm

No longer tears of sorrow but ones of hope

No longer in the darkness.

