Spokane Black Voices - Bright Flame

Dante Crawford For The Spokesman-Review

Flame, with purpose and passion

Not with hate or ridicule,

But with love and sympathy.

The wax descends like forsaken tears

Or sweat of persistence and endurance

This flame can’t shine bright

Under the threat of frigid storms

Only a unified shield can keep the cold, bitter wind out

And lock it away for eternity

Some may burn under the heat of the flame

In attempt to amplify its light

Some will watch idly

As the wax melts.

Defeated, the sweat drips exhaustedly

The tears fall haplessly

Paralyzed by the fear of getting scorched

The risk is too great.

But those hopeless tears,

Those chains holding us

Serve to us as a reminder

That perseverance and bravery

Will erode these chains

And combat the darkness.

No longer being the frigid storm

No longer tears of sorrow but ones of hope

No longer in the darkness.