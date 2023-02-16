Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Betak Kiotak and Mailynn Dribostahl, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas W. Falash and Patricia M. Mills, both of Medical Lake.

Garrett M. Swanson and Brianna N. Arnone, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Raymond Siegel v. Yolanda Gendron, restitution of premises.

Black Real Estate Enterprises LLC v. Gods Love International, restitution of premises.

Fabro LLC v. Terra Smith, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Janet L. Wheatley, money claimed owed.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Sarah Campbell, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Gabriel J. Mowbray, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Co. v. Christopher Wood, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Lawrence Softich, restitution of premises.

Idaho Central Credit Union v. Matthew Owens, money claimed owed.

Nelson Management LLC v. David Thompson, restitution of premises.

Williams Properties LLC v. Artis Golden, restitution of premises.

Millennium Property Management LLC v. KC Chavez, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Mario Tohee, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Dennis Haider, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Gabrielle Ellis, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Anita Blackburn-Kelly, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Todd Merrill, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Bradley Lewis, restitution of premises.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. v. Ace Electric WA LLC, money claimed owed.

Ida Huang MD v. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, medical malpractice.

Bear Creek Capital LLC v. Christina Novotney, restitution of premises.

Alisha S. Wilson v. Amazon.com, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Roberts, Robyn J. and Bennett, Barclay D.

Buege, Kristena E. and Joshua A.

Sherwood, Brittany A. and Brock

Pavlenco, Vlada I. and Flipenko, Daniel A.

Grau, Darlene S. and Donald R.

Miller, Luann and Poston, David

Campbell, Kelly R. and Kevin

Schmelzer, Ryan D. and Katrina R.

Enders, Rebecca L. and Jay D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jordan A. Bird, 28; $744.23 in restitution, 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree theft.

Darius S. McDougall, 26; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joshua E. Anderson, 20; 41 months in prison, 41 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Dylan J. Cassotta, 28; $3,504.10 in restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Ziva D. Filipov, 60; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Marcus Lewis, 38; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Deshone M. Porter, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Elijah J. Davis, 22; $5,947.69 in restitution, 170 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Bailey T. Rost, 25; $172 in restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jack R. Whan, 48; $1,094.44 in restitution, one day in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Mark M. Macy, 36; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Billy R. West, also known as William R. West, 30; 51 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Erin E. Kruger, 39; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert A. Wines, 39; 25 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jonathon B. Brown, 42; one day in jail, criminal mischief.