Washington State pitchers shine as Cougars blank Villanova to open season

Washington State starter Dakota Hawkins pitched a gem and two relievers preserved a two-hit shutout in an impressive season opener for the Cougars’ baseball team.

Hawkins struck out 10 batters in five innings and the Cougars breezed past Villanova 7-0 in nonconference play Friday at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona.

A senior right-hander and Chehalis, Washington, native, Hawkins allowed two hits – doubles in the first and fifth innings – and walked three over 83 pitches.

No Wildcats reached base in the final four innings. First-year Cougars reliever Andrew Baughn struck out the side in the sixth. Connor Wilford, another newcomer in WSU’s bullpen from the junior college ranks, worked the final three innings, fanning four batters.

WSU scored three runs in the second inning, two on a single from Elijah Hainline (Mead High). The Cougars added three more runs in the fourth inning. Second baseman Jacob Harvey drove in two on a double. Harvey drew an RBI walk with two outs in the fifth inning.

Harvey, a Cal State Fullerton transfer, led WSU’s offense with three RBIs. Hainline, a sophomore infielder , had one hit, two walks, two runs and two RBIs. Shortstop Kyle Russell added two walks and two runs.

Outfielder Alan Shibley and designated hitter Sam Brown each had triples in their WSU debuts. Shibley spent the past two years at San Jacinto (Texas) College and Brown was a standout for the Portland Pilots during the past two seasons.

WSU finished with five hits but totaled 10 walks. Five Cougars batters recorded two walks apiece.

Villanova starter Sal Fusco went 3⅓ innings, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven.

The Cougars meet UC Riverside at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Peoria Sports Complex – the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners.