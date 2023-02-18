Idaho girls state: Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint win state titles, Timberlake runner-up

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Idaho girls state championships from the Idaho Center in Nampa.

5A

Coeur d’Alene 65, Rocky Mountain 27: Teagan Colvin hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the Vikings (24-2) built a 18-point first-half lead and never looked back, beating the Grizzlies (18-9) in the state championship game at Idaho Center in Nampa.

Madi Symons added 15 points with nine rebounds for Coeur d’Alene, which won its 10th state title in program history and first since 2014.

The Vikings beat Rocky Mountain 72-44 on the road when the teams faced each other on Dec. 3.

Cianna Legaspi led Rocky Mountain with 10 points.

4A

Sandpoint 69, Shelley 65: Kelsey Cessna and Karlie Banks scored 21 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs (20-5) to their first state title , topping the Russets (22-4) at the Idaho Center.

Sandpoint trailed by four at halftime and used an 18-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead.

Brinley Cannon led Shelley with 27 points and 16 rebounds.

3A

Snake River 49, Timberlake 36: Rylee Edlefsen scored 19 points and the Panthers (23-3) pulled away from the Tigers (22-3) in the state championship game at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

It was Snake River’s first title since 2013 and Timberlake’s fifth runner-up finish since 2011.

Malia Miller led Timberlake with 15 points and eight rebounds.