Washington records
Sat., Feb. 18, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Eli S. Scofield and Jonalyn I. Piumarta, both of Spokane Valley.
Kaelan M. Spence and Jordon E. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.
Brice R. Cook and Angela L. Rickerson, both of Spokane.
Oleksandr Zahoruiko and Kristina Parkhomenko, both of Cheney.
James D. Mosby, of Greenwood, British Columbia, and Marie M. Poe, of Spokane.
Stacey L. Wilson and Marcella De Ieso, both of Mead.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Marriage dissolutions granted
Smith, Sherri L. and Robert P.
Rochon, Morgan and Wight, Robert A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Calvin T. Lindsey, 20; $200 in restitution, 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and criminal mischief.
Austin A. Pickert, 27; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
James L. Holt, 34; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Elijah S. Sargent, 26; $753.77 in restitution, 38 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Jobe C. J. Denny, also known as Job C. J. Denny, 30; 136 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.