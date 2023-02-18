Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eli S. Scofield and Jonalyn I. Piumarta, both of Spokane Valley.

Kaelan M. Spence and Jordon E. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brice R. Cook and Angela L. Rickerson, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr Zahoruiko and Kristina Parkhomenko, both of Cheney.

James D. Mosby, of Greenwood, British Columbia, and Marie M. Poe, of Spokane.

Stacey L. Wilson and Marcella De Ieso, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Smith, Sherri L. and Robert P.

Rochon, Morgan and Wight, Robert A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Calvin T. Lindsey, 20; $200 in restitution, 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Austin A. Pickert, 27; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

James L. Holt, 34; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Elijah S. Sargent, 26; $753.77 in restitution, 38 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jobe C. J. Denny, also known as Job C. J. Denny, 30; 136 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.