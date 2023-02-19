Report: Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Feb. 19, 2023 Updated Sun., Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:23 p.m.
Richard Belzer, a revered actor and comedian known for playing wisecracking detective John Munch on numerous TV series — including “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” — reportedly has died. He was 78.
Belzer died Sunday at his home in Bozouls, France, comedy writer Bill Scheft told the Hollywood Reporter.
Belzer debuted the beloved character of John Munch on the 1990s crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” before reprising the role for “Homicide: The Movie” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” His sarcastic portrayal of Munch was so popular, Belzer also made cameos and guest appearances as the witty investigator in a number of other shows, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “30 Rock,” “The Wire,” “Arrested Development” and “The X-Files.”
