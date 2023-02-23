A Grip on Sports: WSU’s Gueye will soon have to make a big decision with long-term impacts

A GRIP ON SPORTS • No one likes making tough decisions. It may be why ancient man invented currency, just to have a coin to flip when trying to decide whether to hunt or gather dinner. But a big decision is coming up for one Washington State basketball player in a few weeks.

• In most cases, we to lean toward moving forward. Getting going. Most importantly, taking the money. Of course, we are referring to college basketball players with legitimate professional aspirations. What, you thought we were talking about ourselves?

Nope. We always stayed in the same rut. On purpose. The walls of home are comforting.

Which brings us to the next few months in the life of one Mouhamed Gueye. Unless you are a Cougar basketball fan, you might not know much about Gueye. If you are, then Gueye is a reward for many years in the wilderness. A tall, lithe young man with an unlimited future. Whether the immediate 365 days or so are in Pullman is up in the air.

But let’s just say the past 100 have been illuminating.

Gueye has improved dramatically in his two years on the Palouse. He’s gotten stronger. More assertive. Taken a game that was best described as raw – the 6-foot-11 post from Senegal has only been playing seriously for four years – and polished it up.

He is had gone from a little-used backup last season to a force for the Cougars. How forceful? He averages more than 14 points a game. He grabs more than eight rebounds. And he’s gotten better against the better competition, leading WSU with a 15.4 Pac-12 scoring average.

As this season winds down, and the finally healthy Cougars make a postseason push, Gueye is a key element on both ends. But will the next few weeks be his last in Pullman?

Kyle Smith isn’t sure. He would love to see Gueye return but he’s also realistic. If the time is right for Gueye to enter the pro ranks, the time is right.

“He’s proven enough, in my opinion, that he should have some kind of guarantee at some level,” WSU’s head coach told Colton Clark on Tuesday when asked Gueye’s pro prospects. “It depends on what’s best for his future. Some of the mock drafts, he’s not there. … It’ll be an informed decision. We want what’s best for him.”

Part of that support has to be pointing out how another year in Pullman would help Gueye polish his NBA bona fides. And, as good as he’s been, they need some polishing. Especially on the offensive end. Not to mention a few pounds of muscle wouldn’t hurt.

Pro basketball, no matter where, is just that. Professional. As in a business. College basketball, even in this era, still has a different tenor to it. Part of that is because college coaches have to recruit players to out-of-the-way places. Pullman, by any definition, is out-of-the-way. A good experience with a reward at the end helps future recruiting.

If Gueye stays on the Palouse one more season, he’ll be not only featured, but valued. If he needs to get stronger, he’ll have the opportunity. Need to improve his 3-point shooting? It will be a point of emphasis. Footwork? Balance? Team defense? Whatever is needed will be available. At the pro ranks, there is an investment, sure, but unless Gueye has guaranteed money, it will be swim-or-sink. A replacement swimmer is always available.

No matter what happens over the next few weeks, it would probably behoove the 20-year-old to stay in Pullman and develop one more year. And then look to his bright future.

“He’s starting to blossom here,” Smith said. “I don’t know if the long-term benefit would be to come back, but it’s up to him and we’ll support whatever he does. He owes us nothing. He’s been a great ambassador for the school, a great player and a better person.”

