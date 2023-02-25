Dear Annie 2/25

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: Over the years, I’ve reconnected with a high school friend who I’ve known since grammar school. Each connection throughout the years has been different until this last one where there was an instantaneous spark that truly synchronized us on so many levels, including talks about the near and far future, as well as expressing our feelings for one another, until I was ghosted. He cut off contact and has ignored me completely with no explanation.

I know this tactic has become widely used, but my confusion comes from not knowing what triggered it. We hadn’t a single disagreement or argument. In fact, that last day we talked, he was receiving a shipment on my behalf that he has also since been unresponsive regarding, outside of the scope of our relationship, and I really don’t know how to read this.

Ghosting’s fine. Not being interested in me is fine. But how about common courtesy to return what does not belong to him so that nothing is connected between us? Especially since he’s displayed all the signs that tell me he’s just not interested, which I’ve come to accept and bow out of gracefully. – Stranger in Paradise

Dear Stranger: You’re absolutely right. It’s not a crime for this man to have lost romantic feelings for you, however, he has no right to keep what doesn’t belong to him.

Send him another text or email asking to meet to get your package with a few dates that work for you. Mention that you’ve taken his silence to mean the relationship is over and your intention is simple: you just want your possessions back, period.

If he continues blowing you off, consider how far you’re willing to go for this shipment. Depending on what it is, you might be better off cutting your losses. If not, you can reach out to your local police department and inquire about what kind of recourse you have. (You might also confirm with the delivery company that the item in question was successfully delivered to him to begin with.)

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.