On the Air
Jan. 5, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:50 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Toledo CBSSN
4 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Wright State ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Akron at Ball State CBSSN
6 p.m.: Stanford at California ESPNU
8 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Columbia at Princeton ESPNU
6 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
6 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at New Orleans ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at Phoenix ESPN
Golf, men’s
3 p.m.: PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5:45 p.m.: Lewis & Clark at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Mead 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Victoria at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Monster Energy Series USA
Basketball, college men’s
8:30 a.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Creighton at UConn Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU
9 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Missouri CBS
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Providence FS1
9 a.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota CBSSN
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois ESPN2
11 a.m.: Iowa State at TCU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Valparaiso at Bradley CBSSN
11 a.m.: Georgetown at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: Ole Miss at Mississippi State CBS
11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Michigan State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN2
1 p.m.: San Diego State at Wyoming CBS
1:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1
2 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Delaware at Charleston CBSSN
3 p.m.: Murray State at Drake ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State FS1
4 p.m.: Oregon at Utah Pac-12
5 p.m.: Appalachian State at James Madison ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1
6:30 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBSSN
6:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara KHQ / Root
Basketball, college women’s
1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan Fox 28
Football, high school
10 a.m.: All-American Bowl NBC
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas ABC / ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville ABC / ESPN
Golf, men’s, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey NHL
4 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Ottawa Root
Soccer, men’s
9 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese vs. Juventus CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 1510-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
3:45 p.m.: Pacific at Whitworth 1230-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Northwestern at Indiana FS1
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Maryland ESPN
11 a.m.: SMU at UCF ESPNU
Noon: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN
2 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State ESPN
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Fordham at Dayton CBSSN
9 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State Pac-12
11 a.m.: La Salle at Rhode Island CBSSN
Noon: Iowa State at Oklahoma ESPN2
Noon: Washington at Washington State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton CBSSN
2 p.m.: USC at UCLA Pac-12
4 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Toronto Root
Football, college
11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Chicago Fox 28
10 a.m.: Regional coverage CBS
1:25 p.m.: Regional coverage CBS
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay NBC
Golf, men’s, PGA
1 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions NBC
3 p.m.: Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Soccer, men’s
5 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
