29-year-old accused of killing girlfriend last summer in West Central Spokane

A 29-year-old man incarcerated in Florida will face a murder charge in Washington for the alleged killing of his girlfriend last summer in West Central Spokane.

Spokane police officers responded at 8:25 a.m. July 24 to the 1400 block of West Boone Avenue for a death investigation after the caller, Corbin J. Hood, reported he found his girlfriend dead, according to a Spokane police news release.

Police said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim. The medical examiner could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Detectives investigated the death because of its “suspicious nature,” the release said.

The medical examiner’s office determined in November the manner of death was homicide. Hood left Washington during the investigation, police said.

Hood was arrested in Florida in the fall for unrelated charges, officers said. He is serving time in a Florida corrections facility and extradition proceedings are pending. It is unknown when Hood will return to Washington to face the second-degree murder charge.