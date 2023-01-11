Police: Man arrested after STA carjacking
Jan. 11, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:02 p.m.
A man was arrested after Spokane police said he jacked a Spokane Transit Authority truck.
Police officers arrested 27-year-old John B. Bowers after police located the vehicle in the Garland District, near the intersection of North Howard Street and West Lacrosse Avenue, Officer Jacquelyn Valencia told The Spokesman-Review.
Bowers is said to have carjacked the STA truck in the West Central neighborhood, at the 1600 block of North Belt Street, at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was located about 3 miles away.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery (carjacking), theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of third-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.