Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown leads Pullman boys against Ridgeline; University’s Czar Quintanilla wins at Jug Beck wrestling

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Pullman 61, Ridgeline 37: Jaedyn Brown scored 26 points, Dane Sykes added 16 and the visiting No. 2 Greyhounds (11-0) beat the Falcons (6-7) in a nonleague game Saturday. Wyatt Cline and Easton Amend scored 13 points apiece for Ridgeline.

Girls basketball

Ridgeline 36, Pullman 19: Kaydin Renken scored nine points on three 3-pointers, and the Falcons (9-4) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (2-7) in a nonleague game . Sehra Singh led Pullman with 12 points.

Wrestling

Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic: University freshman Czar Quintanilla won the 113-pound weight class and helped the Titans place 10th in the 33-team event at Sentinel High School in Missoula.

U-Hi’s Libby Roberts placed fourth at 103, Taylor Daines was sixth at 126 and Cooley Conrad was seventh at 182.

Mead finished seventh with six placers: Josh Neiwert (138) second, James Mason (120) fifth, Braxton Smith (132) fifth, Jeroen Smith (152) third, Austin Justice (160) sixth and Chris Grosse (205) fifth.

Indoor track

Spokane High School Invitational: Junior Logan Hofstee, the State 2A cross country champion from East Valley, won the girls 3,000-meter race in 10 minutes, 13.16 seconds in the 21-runner field on the first day of competition at the Podium.

Mead’s Raegan Borg placed eighth in the event at 11:32.13.

Lewis and Clark senior Evan Bruce placed third in the boys 3,000 at 8:56.62, just 4 seconds off the winning time. LC’s Charles Ledwith was eighth, and Freeman’s Barrett Poulsen took 10th.