Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson’s impact beyond the numbers

Gonzaga's Anton Watson (22) laughs with Julian Strawther and Drew Timme on the bench during the second half of the Zags' 115-75 win over Portland. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before.

For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.

We already knew the senior forward provided his customary contribution with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, virtually duplicating his averages from Gonzaga’s first four West Coast Conference wins.

After further review, Watson’s numbers undersold his play. He leads our latest rewind and we’ll touch on key Zags earning some much-needed rest and a familiar look to the WCC standings.

Watson at work

On Gonzaga’s second possession, Watson tipped an offensive rebound to Julian Strawther that was essentially an assist, hitting Strawther in stride for any easy layup. Watson did the same thing a few plays later, but Strawther’s open 3-pointer hit the back iron.

Watson guarded versatile 6-foot-6 guard/wing Tyler Robertson and continued to strengthen his credentials for WCC defensive player of the year consideration. Robertson’s first 3-point attempt missed badly with Watson contesting.

As Robertson elevated for his second 3-pointer, Watson’s swift close-out forced him into a bounce pass instead of a shot that would have been swatted. Portland was then whistled for traveling.

Another Robertson 3 was way short with Watson getting a hand up to contest. On the offensive end, Watson’s hustle on a loose ball prevented a Rasir Bolton turnover and gave GU an extra possession.

Watson’s best stretch came next. Watson and Ben Gregg forced a Robertson turnover. Seconds later, Robertson sagged off Watson, a tactic implemented by many Gonzaga opponents, and Watson responded with a midrange jumper for a 17-5 lead.

Watson then intercepted a pass and got a hockey assist in transition, feeding Nolan Hickman, who threaded a pass between defenders for a Malachi Smith 3-pointer. Gonzaga’s lead grew to 15.

After a Pilots timeout, Watson snagged a rebound and found Smith in transition for another 3-ball. Robertson’s first made 3-pointer came on a scramble play after an offensive rebound. Watson scored on a post-up move 10 seconds later to give GU a 19-point advantage.

Watson followed with another tap-out rebound that eventually led to his basket from close range.

Robertson’s second 3-pointer came against Drew Timme on a switch. At the offensive end, Watson caught a pass outside of the free-throw line with Robertson stationed in the middle of the lane. Watson dribbled once and connected on a 12-footer.

Watson then switched off and back on to Robertson, forcing a missed baseline jumper. Gonzaga’s possession resulted in another hockey assist. Watson fed Timme, who was double-teamed and found a cutting Strawther for a reserve layup and a 38-14 lead.

Before the game was 13 minutes old, Watson played the ‘4’ and ‘5’ offensively and spent time defensively on a guard, wing, two stretch forwards and an undersized center.

Robertson made 3 of 8 shots and finished with eight points – he averages 14.6 – five rebounds, four assists and seven turnovers.

Timme time off

The Zags haven’t had many chances to rest primary players during a demanding non-conference schedule and three straight WCC road games decided in the closing seconds.

Saturday’s rout allowed the Zags to lighten the workload on Timme, Watson, Strawther and Hickman. Timme, who averages 33.1 minutes, scored 18 points in 21 minutes. Strawther’s usually plays 30.3 minutes. He had 14 points and seven boards in 25 minutes.

Watson, who averages 27.6 minutes, played 23 minutes and 24 seconds. Hickman was on the court for nearly 25 minutes, down from his 28.3 average.

“We were able to get (Timme) in and out, and we played small with four guards a lot more than we have, primarily (because) they were small and it was a game we could away with it,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We were able to rest Drew some so that’s always huge when we can do that. He’s been logging a lot of minutes.”

Zags, Gaels on collision course

Same as it ever was.

A lyric in a Talking Heads song and the top of the West Coast Conference standings seemingly every season. Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s share first place with 5-0 records. BYU is next at 4-2.

The Zags have dominated the conference with Saint Mary’s as the main challenger for the last two decades. Gonzaga arguably has victories at three of the four toughest road venues (Santa Clara, San Francisco and BYU). The Gaels own road wins over SCU and USF.

The Zags’ 2-0 week moved them from No. 12 to No. 9 in the NET rankings. Saint Mary’s climbed one spot to No. 8.

Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s on Feb. 4 before the teams close the WCC schedule on Feb. 25 in Spokane.