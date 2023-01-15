Tri-Cities apartment complex fire forces 15 people out of their homes

Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Fifteen people were displaced when a fire broke out in an apartment complex at 4110 W. Kennewick Ave. Saturday afternoon, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.

The fire department arrived about 12:20 p.m. to find thick black smoke in the second floor of one unit. No one was home at the time.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire on the second floor and to a single unit, extinguishing it within 25 minutes.

They removed part of the ceiling to make sure that the fire was not also burning in the attic.

Because the electricity to the complex was disconnected, 15 people had to temporarily move out of their homes. The Kennewick Fire Department chaplain and American Red Cross worked to find temporary shelter and meals for residents.

The Pasco Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 also responded to the fire.

The fire appeared to have started near an electrical outlet in the master bedroom, but the specific cause has not been determined.

The fire department reminded people to keep electrical outlets and appliances clear from excessive clutter to reduce fire risk.

Nothing should be stored on top of or around potential fire hazards, and piles of papers and magazines should not be near electronics and outlets.