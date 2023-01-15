Washington State women outlast No. 21 Oregon, earn first ranked road win since 1997-98

From staff reports

Washington State produced just enough offense to outlast No. 21 Oregon in overtime on Sunday.

Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, and Jessica Clarke provided a critical spark in the extra period to help the Cougars earn an 85-84 victory in Eugene that marked WSU’s first road win against a ranked opponent since the 1997-98 season.

WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, who scored 17 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime for an 85-81 lead.

Te-Hina Paopao countered with a 3-pointer on the other end for the Ducks, but she missed a jumper in the lane as the final buzzer sounded to allow WSU to escape with the one-point win.

Johanna Teder and Ula Motuga scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cougars (13-4, 3-3 Pac-12), and Clarke scored six of her 14 points in overtime.

Endyia Rogers scored a game-high 33 points for Oregon (13-5, 4-3).

Spokane 72, Treasure Valley 60: Kennedy McCorkle knocked down eight 3-pointers en route to a 28-point outburst, and the Sasquatch recovered from a slow start to beat the Chukars in a Northwest Athletic Conference game at Spokane Community College.

Madeline Gebers chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for CCS (2-9, 2-2), which trailed 11-8 after the first period but led 31-25 at halftime.

Men’s basketball

CC Spokane 89, Treasure Valley 67: Emmett Holt erupted for 27 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Sasquatch to a victory over the Chukars in a NWAC matchup at Spokane Community College.

Gabe Hatler added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Conrad Bippes and Trey Stevens each had 10 points for CCS (13-3, 3-1).