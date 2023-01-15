Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU basketball

Washington State women outlast No. 21 Oregon, earn first ranked road win since 1997-98

Jan. 15, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:21 p.m.

The Washington State Cougars beat the Oregon Ducks on Sunday in Eugene for their first road win over a ranked team in over 20 years. (Courtesy WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

Washington State produced just enough offense to outlast No. 21 Oregon in overtime on Sunday.

Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, and Jessica Clarke provided a critical spark in the extra period to help the Cougars earn an 85-84 victory in Eugene that marked WSU’s first road win against a ranked opponent since the 1997-98 season.

WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, who scored 17 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime for an 85-81 lead.

Te-Hina Paopao countered with a 3-pointer on the other end for the Ducks, but she missed a jumper in the lane as the final buzzer sounded to allow WSU to escape with the one-point win.

Johanna Teder and Ula Motuga scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cougars (13-4, 3-3 Pac-12), and Clarke scored six of her 14 points in overtime.

Endyia Rogers scored a game-high 33 points for Oregon (13-5, 4-3).

Spokane 72, Treasure Valley 60: Kennedy McCorkle knocked down eight 3-pointers en route to a 28-point outburst, and the Sasquatch recovered from a slow start to beat the Chukars in a Northwest Athletic Conference game at Spokane Community College.

Madeline Gebers chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for CCS (2-9, 2-2), which trailed 11-8 after the first period but led 31-25 at halftime.

Men’s basketball

CC Spokane 89, Treasure Valley 67: Emmett Holt erupted for 27 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Sasquatch to a victory over the Chukars in a NWAC matchup at Spokane Community College.

Gabe Hatler added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Conrad Bippes and Trey Stevens each had 10 points for CCS (13-3, 3-1).

