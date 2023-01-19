Washington records
Jan. 19, 2023
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Benjamin W. F. Reuland and Danya D. Wordell, both of Spokane.
Seth M. Bleeker, of Spokane Valley and Jenna L. Murphy, of Otis Orchards.
Scotty M. Livernash and Tara B. Maurer, both of Airway Heights.
Jonathon J. Pehrson and Reegan L. Moore, both of Spokane.
Thomas L. Vartanian and Teresa Berry, both of Spokane Valley.
Scott M. Miller and Shauna L. Wanker, both of Spokane.
Brian V. Trafford, of West Kelowna, Canada, and Joanna M. Balin, of Spokane.
Dylan C. Haven, of Colbert and Lyndee G. Brooks, of Deer Park.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Tri S. Properties LLC v. Jennifer Kilmer, restitution of premises.
Alex Louie v. Julie Elliott, restitution of premises.
Connie Nguyen v. Ani Lomae, restitution of premises.
JMAC Resources Inc. v. Solid Ground Real Estate LLC, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Ashley M. Eggleston, money claimed owed.
Sean Flikke v. Linda J. Benoit, complaint.
DDD, Inc. v. Lux Vending, LLC, Bitcoin Depot., complaint for fraud and declaratory relief.
Peggy Ayres v. Pierre Oles, Sunrider Classic LLC, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Herrington, Phyllis O. and Theodore E.
Thew, Andrey O. and Jacques, Whitney M.
Roberts, Paul D. and Stacey E.
Simpson, Lynn N. and Audrie M.
Knab, Nicole R. and Joshua A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Roger D. Smith, 69; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Amberose M. Castillo, 37; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Danny D. Harman, 47; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of domestic stalking.
Angel K. Chavez, 32; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Todd A. Teninty, 55; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Shannon C. McGinnis, 41; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree arson.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Donielle V. O’Neal, 42; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Rodney S. Knutson, 55; 19 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.
Ryan D. Lawrence, 42; 39; fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Daniel W. Powell, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.
