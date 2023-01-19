The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

Jan. 19, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin W. F. Reuland and Danya D. Wordell, both of Spokane.

Seth M. Bleeker, of Spokane Valley and Jenna L. Murphy, of Otis Orchards.

Scotty M. Livernash and Tara B. Maurer, both of Airway Heights.

Jonathon J. Pehrson and Reegan L. Moore, both of Spokane.

Thomas L. Vartanian and Teresa Berry, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott M. Miller and Shauna L. Wanker, both of Spokane.

Brian V. Trafford, of West Kelowna, Canada, and Joanna M. Balin, of Spokane.

Dylan C. Haven, of Colbert and Lyndee G. Brooks, of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tri S. Properties LLC v. Jennifer Kilmer, restitution of premises.

Alex Louie v. Julie Elliott, restitution of premises.

Connie Nguyen v. Ani Lomae, restitution of premises.

JMAC Resources Inc. v. Solid Ground Real Estate LLC, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ashley M. Eggleston, money claimed owed.

Sean Flikke v. Linda J. Benoit, complaint.

DDD, Inc. v. Lux Vending, LLC, Bitcoin Depot., complaint for fraud and declaratory relief.

Peggy Ayres v. Pierre Oles, Sunrider Classic LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Herrington, Phyllis O. and Theodore E.

Thew, Andrey O. and Jacques, Whitney M.

Roberts, Paul D. and Stacey E.

Simpson, Lynn N. and Audrie M.

Knab, Nicole R. and Joshua A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Roger D. Smith, 69; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Amberose M. Castillo, 37; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Danny D. Harman, 47; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of domestic stalking.

Angel K. Chavez, 32; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Todd A. Teninty, 55; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Shannon C. McGinnis, 41; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree arson.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Donielle V. O’Neal, 42; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Rodney S. Knutson, 55; 19 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Ryan D. Lawrence, 42; 39; fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel W. Powell, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

