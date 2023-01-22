Business beat

Banking

Cherie Patterson has been promoted to branch manager of Numerica Credit Union’s Hayden branch. Patterson has worked at Numerica for almost a decade, previously working as a retail lending underwriter.

Windermere Lease Source Property Management has opened a new branch in Cheney, naming three employees from other branches to lead the branch. Jason Farrow is branch manager, Chaz Halstead is property manager and Lexi Elsom is officer manager.

Planning and Development

Erich Ebel has been hired at the Spokane International Airport as a manager of public and external affairs to focus on the Washington Legislature’s 2023 session. For the past 17 years, Ebel has worked in the state Senate office, the Secretary of State’s Office and several other state agencies.

Engineering

SCJ Alliance has hired three new employees. Jason Froelich has been hired as a civil engineer. Forelich earned his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Washington State University. He has previously worked on projects around the state in commercial development and single- and multifamily development.

Lauren Schubring has been hired as a planner, previously working for the city of Spokane to increase community engagement for its Parks & Natural Lands Plan. Schubring earned a master’s degree in public administration and urban and regional planning from Eastern Washington University.

Melissa Hodgson has been hired as the Spokane office coordinator to manage everything from general administration to project support. Hodgson has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications for consulting firms.

Tourism

Maureen Dodroe has been named interim CEO and president for Visit Spokane. Dodroe had been director of finance for Visit Spokane since 2012.