Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon M. J. Reagan and Rhiannon M. Rickard, both of Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Vladimir A. Novokreshchenov and Marissa H. Hillstrom, both of Liberty Lake.

Erik C. Forburger and Jessica A. Benitez Canales, both of Spokane.

Eric J. Basurto, of Cheney, and Anel V. Sanders-Rodriguez, of Spokane.

Ian L. Cooper Anderson and Katelynn M. Walther, both of Spokane.

Cade P. Moulton, of Spokane, and Mckenzie B. Peterson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Joseph A. Anderson, of Cheney, and Stephenie L. Krone, of Spokane.

Andrew M. Dittman and Amy M. Ransier, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Allison Robinson v. Jordan L. Diamond D.M.D, medical malpractice.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Alicia Huante, restitution of premises.

Tanya M. Mandigo-Landrum v. Sidney Weaver, restitution of premises.

Technology in Education Inc. v. Blanca Peterson, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gustafson, Adam M. and Alicia A.

Lehmbecker, Tayler and Nathan, Jr.

Slick, Tyson J. and Meghan R.

Connacher, Richard and Jenna M.

Meese, Heather M. and Nathan P.

Knapton, Casandra D. and Dillon M.

Simonsen, Darian P. and Chaney, Geneva L.

Manley, Debbie L. and Nilas A.

Laird, Tara N. and Brad D.

Hebert, Richard C. and Cathryn M. L.

Clarke, Terri M. and Donald M.

Hutton, Erin M. M. and Robert A., Jr.

Montoya, Estelle S. and Phoenix N.

Rogers, Lisa M. and Roy D.

Ingersoll, Karli and Caleb

McBride, Rebecca S. and Gann, Keith A.

Krupa, Dana and Timothy

Love, Emily and Joshua

Vanderlick, Andrew B. and Sarah E.

Kelly, Rachel L. and Kameron J.

Gaffaney, Genia R. and Chad D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tracy Staab

Michael J. Garry, 28; $500 in restitution, 88 days in jail with credit given for 88 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Esprit A. Moreno, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Boyd L. Oder, 44; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jesse J. White, 24; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Alan E. Rosane, 34; 136 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Louie J. Stromberg, 32; $1,658.92 in restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Alexandro Aguilar, 31; $6,620 in restitution, 276 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Caralee A. M. Wiltison, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of possession of a legend drug.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Courtney L. McTee, Deer Park; debts of $44,999.

Kevin L. Keller and Cheryl L. Cooper, Spokane; debts of $1,058,469.

Autumn M. Labonville, Spokane; debts of $29,974.

Bryan J. Dugdale, Spokane; debts of $100,456.

Joseph E. and Nicole S. Bosman, Spokane; debts of $717,728.

Sandra K. McVay, Spokane; debts of $19,082.

Arlis G. Lykes, Spokane; debts of $127,429.

James R. Stocker, Jr. and Angela Lyn Stocker, Spokane; debts of $240,781.

Jennifer J. Keller, Spokane; debts of $28,405.

Stephen A. Velardi, Spokane; debts of $112,805.

Mary S. Hiibel, Tekoa, Wash.; debts of $159,969.

Shane W. Grady, Spokane; debts of $5,337.

Lindee K. Treweek, Spokane; debts of $250,130.

Cora B. Van Dyke, Spokane Valley; debts of $25,472.

Ronald D. and Julie R. Pflugrad, Waverly; debts of $173,038.

Richard A. Betts, Spokane; debts of $251,779.

Trisha D. McCabe, Otis Orchards; debts of $74,607.

Amber L. Ostberg, Spokane; debts of $61,225.

Walter A. and Carole Morrison, Hunters, Wash.; debts of $295,079.

Wage-earner petitions

John E. Ellsworth, Spokane; debts of $825,092.

Heidi N. Wood, Spokane; debts of $321,454.

Christine Bradfish, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott A. Davis, 34; 184 days in jail converted to 184 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Unkulunkulu K. El, 61; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to transfer a title within 45 days, failure to stop and give information.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Mariah M. Polinsky, 33; two days in jail, physical control.

Thomas K. Robertson, 32; 45 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Angelo E. Santiago, 43; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Cynthia L. Stevens, 58; $1,245 fine, 33 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Ramon P. Wise, 27; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Magen M. Wolfe, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.