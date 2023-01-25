Pullman High student faces third-degree rape charges

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A Pullman teenager is facing third-degree rape charges stemming from an incident that allegedly happened off campus between him and another Pullman High School student.

The alleged incident was reported to police by Pullman High officials.

The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 16-year-old Wazni Abess with rape in the third degree in December for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in early September.

The case gained attention when Pullman High students walked out of class and marched to downtown Pullman in late September. They protested what they felt was an inadequate response from the school district and its reaction to the student’s claim.

The alleged sexual assault happened after school hours Sept. 1 at a residence off campus. According to court documents requested by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, a 14-year-old girl was at a friend’s house near the high school where she and Abess were sitting on a couch together in a common room. The Daily News does not identify alleged victims involved in sexual assault cases.

She told police while her friends were in another room, Abess allegedly started to become “touchy” and caressed her private parts. She added he allegedly laid her down, pulled down her dress and fondled her breasts.

The girl told police while Abess allegedly touched her, she told him “no” and to “stop,” according to the court documents. She added she had tried to push him off and move away but Abess would not let her, by allegedly holding her on the couch.

Abess then allegedly grabbed her hand and “dragged” her to the bathroom, closing and locking the door, according to the court documents. In the bathroom, he allegedly tried to coerce her to perform oral sex. The girl told police after she refused, he pulled down her underpants and raped her, according to documents.

After the alleged incident occurred, the girl told police that while a new seating arrangement was being created in class the next day, Abess allegedly put his hands on her hips and “acted like he was humping” her from behind, according to the court documents.

Police asked the girl about clothing items she wore during the alleged sexual assault. She told police the underpants had been thrown out and collected to be dumped at the landfill and the dress had been washed.

The girl requested to change her schedule and told the school’s guidance counselor about the alleged sexual assault, according to the court documents. A reporting party at PHS called police Sept. 8.

High school administration claimed they reported the allegations to police as soon as they were aware of the incident.

The school district sent emails to parents in September signed by Superintendent Bob Maxwell and Principal Juston Pollestad stating they are “aware of an individual posting information on social media regarding an alleged incident at Pullman High School.”

The school district did not indicate the social media post it referenced.

“The social media post is not true and the information shared is not accurate,” according to the email. “Any alleged incidents reported to Pullman High School staff are investigated and reported to the proper authorities. We want to assure you that Pullman High School is a safe place for all.”

PHS students walked out of class Sept. 23 and marched to downtown Pullman. They protested the school district’s response to the alleged rape and not meeting student complaints with the correct action, according to past reporting.

Pullman police finished its investigation into the incident in October and the case was handed off to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office. The office charged Abess with rape in the third degree. He appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 5 and a motion hearing Thursday. Abess is scheduled for a readiness hearing Feb. 16 and fact finding Feb. 23.