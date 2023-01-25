WSU student who died in dorm room over the weekend identified

By Nick Gibson For The Spokesman-Review

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has identified a Washington State University freshman found dead in his dorm room Sunday as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler of Redmond.

The cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, according to a news release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers.

WSU police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said officers responded to a call at Perham Hall on the Pullman campus around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, where a male student was found dead in his dorm room. Daniels said foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation.

An email sent to WSU sorority and fraternity members by Erin Lasher, assistant director of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life, confirmed that the student who died over the weekend was a member of the Greek community on campus. Emmelie Frausing, a high school friend of Tyler’s, confirmed he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.

An online petition organized by a group of Tyler’s friends is calling for Theta Chi to be investigated in connection to Tyler’s death and had garnered nearly 8,000 signatures by Wednesday evening.

The WSU Interfraternity Council, which oversees the fraternal organizations at the university, declined to comment. WSU spokesman Phil Weiler responded on behalf of IFC President William McGaughey and said, “McGaughey indicated he is not interested in conducting interviews at this time.”

A GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs for the Tyler family, organized by the same group of friends, had received over $5,000 in donations as of Wednesday evening.