Benny Montgomery helps offense build big lead, Spokane Indians hold off Everett 11-9

Connor Van Scoyoc made an impressive home debut, the offense provided the in-game fireworks and the Spokane Indians held on to beat the Everett AquaSox 11-9 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at sold out Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

Benny Montgomery went 4 for 5 with a home run and four runs, while Jordan Beck hit his league-leading 19th homer of the season.

The Indians improved to 5-5 in the second half – but it wasn’t easy. Spokane built an 11-3 run after six innings only to watch the bullpen allow Everett to chip away at the deficit.

Van Scoyoc was acquired by the Colorado Rockies from the Los Angeles Angels organization in exchange for MLB infielder Mike Moustakas on June 25. He went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He did not allow a walk, struck out six and threw 55 of his 76 pitches for strikes.

It was 2-0 just three pitches into the game as Victor Labrada singled and Hogan Windish hit one high off the scoreboard in right center for his eighth home run of the season.

Montgomery got the Indians on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with a line drive solo homer to the short porch in right, his fifth of the season.

Ronaiker Palma walked and Ryan Ritter, who was added to the roster from Low-A Fresno before the game, doubled to lead off the Indians half of the third. Palma scored on a wild pitch and Ritter came home on an RBI single by Montgomery to give the Indians the lead.

Consecutive singles by Jordan Beck and Zach Kokoska loaded the bases, then Montgomery scored on a wild pitch. Nic Kent walked to load them up again, and Everett made a pitching change. Juan Guerrero popped out, but AJ Lewis walked to make it 5-2.

Montgomery singled up the middle in the fourth, his third hit of the game, and scored on a double by Sterlin Thompson. Two batters later, Thompson beat the throw home off a single by Kokoska and the Indians led 7-2.

Everett (6-4) put runners at second and third with one down in the fifth and a run scored on a sacrifice fly by Victor Labrada.

The Indians tacked on to the lead in the sixth as Montgomery singled, stole second, went to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a single by Thompson.

Beck followed with an opposite field home run and AJ Lewis’ RBI single later in the inning made it 11-3.

The embattled bullpen faced another challenge in the seventh. Keegan James walked the first four batters he faced to force in a run, then consecutive singles by Labrada and Windish made it 11-7.

Lefty Felix Ramires entered and issued two free passes to force in another run, but he settled down to get out of the inning with an 11-8 lead intact.

Anderson Bido came on for the eighth and allowed a solo homer to Everett’s No. 8 hitter Mike Salvatore.

Angel Chivilli pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his league-leading 10th save of the season.

Moves: Catcher Ronaiker Palma was transferred from the Arizona Complex League. Ramires and Ritter were promoted from Low-A Fresno.

Ritter was hitting .305/.405/.606 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs with the Grizzlies.

RHP Tyler Ahearn was placed on the development list, 1B Cuba Bess and C/1B Jose Cordova were transferred to ACL Rockies and LHP Colten Schmidt was promoted to Hartford.